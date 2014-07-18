HTML5 PDF to Flipbook Converter: New Publishing Tool Available at Pubhtml5.com

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2014 --PUB HTML5 is geared up to serve its customers from all over the world. The company is offering online and offline HTML5 publishing tools. The software helps users to turn PDF files such as catalogs and magazines to interactive Flips-able HTML5 publications.



PUB HTML5 PDF to flipbook converter allows its users to view created publications on all types of devices such as iPhone, iPad, PC and mobiles with Android and Win8 OS. The publication software is helpful in creating the most effective publication that gives a better reading experience as compared PDF to its clients.



Tablets are the most popular gadget today and iPad has over 90 percent market share in the segment. The iPad is playing a major role in promoting all publication types by offering an easy user experience. It is actually working as an ideal method when it comes to publication efficiency. Users can combine the interactive page flip format with iPad that makes it more powerful and effective for both viewers and publishers.



PUB HTML5 can be used to create digital catalogues as well allow the users to make sales online. The software has a number of features and animation effects that can be used to create and make more efficient and attractive publications. The inventive desktop publishing software allows users to share their content through mobile devices, web, tablets, and social media sites.



Pub HTML5 PDF to flipbook software is helpful for publishing business brochures, online magazines, annual reports, catalogues, newspapers, eBooks, product catalogues, newsletters, event flyers, annual reports, corporate reports and a lot more.



Users can customize the software according to the requirement by adding logo, video and audio files. They can also translate the publications into different languages, sell products and track analytics.



About Pub HTML5

Pub HTML5 is a Hong Kong based company that provides innovative and useful HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. The digital publishing software by the company helps customers to convert all kinds of printed stuff into an exceptional digital publication.



For more information, go to http://pubhtml5.com/.