HTML5 Presentation Software Focusky Updated with an Easy Image Editor

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Focusky is an easy and quick tool to create awesome HTML5 presentations and animated videos. A number of users of the software rely on it for delivering an outstanding visual experience to their respective target audience. This HTML5 presentation software has now become more feature-rich with the new image editor added to it recently by its creators, Focusky Software Co. Ltd. With the image editor, users can now cut, resize or rotate the images that they insert into the presentations. This gives them a simple way to customize images to be used and make presentations more powerful.



Besides adding the image editor, the new version of the HTML5 presentation software has a new and optimized interface for users to work conveniently and create beautiful presentations to promote their business. One can get professional looking results in just 5 minutes with the help of tons of pre-designed templates and styles. With unlimited zoom and pan effects, the presentations offer a great visual effect to engage viewers.



According to Jason Chan, the President of Focusky, the upgraded and new software allows using build-in animation tools along with the image editor to create vivid presentations that inspire interactions with the audience. "Customization abilities in Focusky make it a powerful and effective presentation making tool for marketers to reach their target audience with professional and engaging presentations. We keep adding new features that can serve the advertising, branding and business promotional purposes of the new-age marketers," Jason said.



The new HTML5 presentation software has an easy and intuitive interface that allows users to focus on their key ideas and work with their creative flow. The software allows a smooth transition of animations and users can present their ideas in a dynamic and exciting manner. According to Jason, "This is not the era of using static PowerPoint presentations. A fascinating and animated presentation could prove more convincing to bring encouraging results."



With new features and added capabilities, Focusky has continuously been evolving as a valuable presentation making tool for the business people and marketers.



To learn more about the software and its features, one can visit the website http://focusky.com/features.



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd

Focusky Software Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital presentation software. For many years, the company has focused on the research and development of an outstanding range of digital presentation software for users around the world. The Focusky Presentation Maker is developed to reinvent the art of presentation, bringing a brand new thought on digital presentation.