Huahui Tech Participated in the Shanghai International Smart Hotel Exhibition 2018

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --Huahui Information Technology Co., Ltd was invited to participate in the 5th Shanghai International Smart Hotel Exhibition 2018 from November 21st to November 23rd. The SHE 2018, organized by Shanghai Jin Jiang International Exhibition Company at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, has come to a successful close. This large-scale innovative products trade show offered a platform for promoting cooperation and communication, attracting more than one thousand enterprises in the field of smart hotel products and more than fifty thousand professional visitors.



Huahui Tech carefully prepared and seized the opportunity, presenting their preeminent products during the exhibition include but are not limited to hotel welcome robot HWR01, delivery robot DR01 and room service robot RR01. On the occasion of the exhibition period, Huahui' s state-of-the-art Hotel Services Robot Series attracted many domestic and foreign hoteliers gathered to watch and ask for the details. The innovative design and powerful functions of their products is highly praised by quite a few visitors from hospitality industry, most of which gave a rosy view of the prospects of hotel robots market. One of the professional visitors from Sheraton Zhenjiang Hotel gave the delivery robot the thumbs-up for its powerful functions, futuristic design and competitive price. In addition, many hoteliers expressed their strong will of creating a famous hotel which is personalized and intelligent through Huahui' s hotel robot solutions.



As an innovative high-tech company, Huahui Tech dedicated to intelligent hotel robot which can help take care of the complete process of hotel services from front desk reception to room delivery with significantly lowered cost and enhanced efficiency. Many leading companies such as Intercontinental, Westin, Sheraton, Renaissance, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Happy Castle, Shangri-La have embraced Huahui' s hotel robot solutions, which can rest assured that the quality of their products has got the extensive approval.



Huahui Tech announced that they would attach importance to the purposeful suggestions on the current status of the industry from visitors and continuously provide up-to-date solutions in hotel for hotel owners, hotel investors and hotel managers. To obtain and refine market need, they will never cease to invest time and efforts to create more intelligent, more practical hotel robot which can deliver not only services and suppliers but also fun to customers, helping hoteliers to build a smart hotel.



About Huahui

Guangzhou Huahui Information Technology Co., Ltd., officially founded in 2012, is a professional enterprise specialized in providing smart products, hotel robot solutions and professional services. The company has successfully put a series of hotel robots including welcome robot, delivery robot, and cleaning robot which have been hired by more than 400 brand hotels and office buildings. Adhering to their values of "Innovation, Excellence, Trust, Collaboration," Huahui grows rapidly into a leader in the industry because of their unremitting efforts. Learn more by visiting Huahui