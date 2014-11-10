Hub for Open Market Learning, Coaching, and Training Launches in Beta

Seoul, South Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --Bigwisdoms launched the beta version of its learning and knowledge-sharing platform in November 2014. Through the platform, learners and professionals from around the world converge to share knowledge.



Bigwisdoms envisions an open market community where people come together to learn and teach. Users can benefit by learning and teaching in areas that include art, music, language, leisure, sports, business training, and academic studies. Currently, the database includes users from all around the world who have come together to partake in a worldwide network of education.



Simple and easy to use, Bigwisdoms offers free listings. Pros and learners contact one another to facilitate lessons, tutoring, training, consulting, and coaching. Payment methods and other considerations are settled by the users, and the parties can decide when and where they’d like to meet. After pros and learners have met and fulfilled their objectives, Bigwisdoms invites them to leave reviews. These reviews are designed to help others get an idea of the expertise they can expect.



“It will be the optimal web service that secures opportunities to share individual knowledge and make for a richer life,” Founder Grace Yang said. “Bigwisdoms will be part of the sharing economy as a credible skill sharing community.” The new community is currently available in beta mode. 1% of all profits will be donated to people around the world who do not have access to higher education.



People from all around the world are welcome to try the new platform, including professionals and learners from the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The social skill networking service can be used seamlessly to connect people to learn and teach about all lifestyles.



Professionals and learners can learn more about the exciting new company and platform at http://www.bigwisdoms.com



About Bigwisdoms

Bigwisdoms is a connected community of professionals and learners who come together to share knowledge. Bigwisdoms allows users to connect and learn or teach in areas such as art, music, language, leisure, sports, business, and academia. A percentage of profits is donated to people around the world who do not have access to higher education.



Contact:

Bigwisdoms

Website: http://www.bigwisdoms.com

E-mail: grace@bigwisdoms.com

Phone: 82 10 8538 1441