Reputable hubcap dealer expands online presence with easy-to-use, optimized website

Hubcaps Unlimited®, a family-owned and –operated reseller of hubcaps and wheel covers, located in the Milwaukee Metropolitan area, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly constructed website, WheelCovers.com.



Hubcaps Unlimited® has been in business for more than 34 years, getting its start in 1980 as a local startup supporting a niche sect of the used auto parts industry. Founded by Rick Dynek Sr. out of his garage, Hubcaps Unlimited® has grown tremendously in size over the last three decades and today, the company does business on a global scale, backed by a network of trusted suppliers and more than three million products.



With roughly 75 percent of its annual revenue being generated through the company’s original website, HubcapNation.com, Hubcaps Unlimited® hopes to bolster its leading industry reputation and stimulate further growth with the addition of WheelCovers.com. The new site will act to cater to those nationwide customers seeking quality products for an extensive list of auto makes and models.



“We expanded our sales online in 1999 with our original website and now, we’re seeking to make a push that expands our name even further within the industry,” said Rick Dynek Jr., Owner of Hubcaps Unlimited®. “Our customers and vendors are increasingly turning to the Internet as a hub for commerce and we’re answering the call to help showcase our dedication to our business and to those seeking it.”



Since incorporating, Hubcaps Unlimited® has catered to the changing nomenclature of the hubcap industry by recognizing the need for wheel covers. Wheel covers differ from the traditional concept of a hubcap, in that they present an economical way to restore the aesthetic of a vehicle by covering the entirety of the wheel, whereas hubcaps only represent a partial covering of the hub area of a wheel. This distinction is the premise for the company’s choice in claiming WheelCovers.com as part of its online expansion.



Hubcaps Unlimited® currently stocks an inventory in excess of 50,000 wheel covers, for an extensive number of vehicle makes, models and years. The company prides itself on having an inventory that caters to virtually any automotive need, supplying run-of-the-mill wheel cover replacements and rare hubcap options, as well as wheel simulators, chrome wheel skins, trim rings and wheels.



“We aim to meet every need we can,” said Dynek, “whether you’re someone looking for a replacement wheel cover for your sedan, a collector seeking a hard-to-find hubcap or an auto dealer in need of the right substitute to liven up a car on the lot.”



To learn more about Hubcaps Unlimited®, its inventory and its scope of service, or to inquire about the company’s abilities as a reseller of quality wheel covers, please visit either of its websites at HubcapNation.com or the newly launched WheelCovers.com. Or, call 1-800-858-0039 to speak directly to a friendly and personable representative about any need you may have.