HubSpot Gold Partner, Grant Marketing, Expands Into New Copley Square Space

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Grant Marketing—Boston-based, HubSpot Gold-Certified Partner, B2B marketing and branding agency—recently moved to its new, expanded office space at 581 Boylston Street. Largely fueled by the evolution in B2B marketing shifting to the more engaging and content-driven inbound marketing methodology, B2B companies recognize the need for content marketing strategy, yet lack the internal resources and experience. They now turn to marketing agencies like Grant Marketing to guide and implement inbound and content marketing efforts. This direction has helped the company position itself as a leading, fully-integrated B2B marketing agency that offers a full spectrum of offline and online services from brand development and management, market research, creative design, and trade publication advertising to website design and development, content marketing, marketing automation, email marketing, social media, video production, and press release support.



For over 28 years, Grant Marketing has guided companies and organizations in B2B marketing, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, and non-profit organizations. Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, "We've built our firm on strong client-agency partnerships where our clients look to us as an extension of their marketing team. Our philosophy has always been to invest in resources, processes, technologies, and infrastructures that would not only help us deliver quality, integrated services to our clients, but also help them succeed in this ever-changing digital marketing landscape. The investment into this office space allows for more interaction and flexibility, and a capacity to expand our cohesive technologically-oriented, customer-driven B2B marketing culture into the future."



For more information on Grant Marketing, visit http://hubs.ly/H02TlpK0.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated B2B marketing agency serving industries that include manufacturing, technology, medical device, finance, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.