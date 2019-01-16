Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --Hudson Regional Hospital is proud to announce a nine-part free education series this winter. As part of building a healthier community, we are excited to offer free classes focusing on Hands-Only CPR, active shooter survival, opioid overdose response, and stroke awareness.



"This is an exhilarating opportunity for the hospital," said Sabina Sanchez, Patient Representative/Community Outreach Coordinator. "These classes give our community a great chance to learn many of the basics of medical care, along with getting to know the hospital better."



This comes after last years extensive outreach schedule where HRH hosted an event with federal, state, country and education to the communities, in particular, survival training. This event was in a specific reaction to the traumatic anti-Semitic attack that occurred in Pittsburgh, Pa.



A program this year is on opioid overdose response. Unfortunately, opioid addiction is something that has taken a grasp on our country's health, and even more specifically, New Jersey. According to the most recent data, in 2016, there were 1,409 opioid-related overdose deaths in New Jersey -- a rate of 16 death per 100,000 persons -- compared with a national rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000.



Further, the number of first-time admissions into drug monitoring facilities has steadily increased since 2014, with 9,843 people entering drug treatment facilities for the first time in 2017. The opioid overdose response programs seek to educate people on the dangers of opioid addictions, how they can tell if people they know are suffering from opioid addiction and the correct way to administer Naloxone.



Naloxene is a common name for "Narcan," a medication that is designed to reverse the harmful effects of opioids. In total, 81.6 percent of reported naloxene reversals involve heroin, while prescription opioids were involved in 14.1 percent of cases. Naloxene has become the most popular device for reversing opioid overdoses because it's ease in use, as it is administered in the nasal area.



For the full schedule of classes, please see below. Space is limited. If you would like to RSVP for the event, please email EMS@HudsonRegionalHospital.com or call (201) 583-6707.



Education Series Schedule

Saturday, January 19th: 1:00 pm -- 2:00 pm Active Shooter Survival



Sunday, January 20th: 2:00 pm -- 3:00 pm Hands-Only CPR.



Sunday, January 20th: 3:00 pm -- 4:00 pm Stroke Awareness & Prevention



Saturday, February 16th: 1:00 pm -- 2:00 pm Hands-Only CPR



Saturday, February 16th: 2:00 pm -- 3:00 pm Opioid Overdose Response



Sunday, February 17th: 2:00 pm -- 3:00 pm Active Shooter Survival



Tuesday, February 19th: 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm Opioid Overdose Response



Saturday, March 16th: 1:00 pm -- 2:00 pm Stroke Awareness & Prevention.



Tuesday, March 19th: 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm Active Shooter Survival



All community events are held in the GME Room at Hudson Regional Hospital located on 55 Meadowlands Parkway, Secaucus, NJ 07094. In addition, we can schedule specific programs for your shul or organization as we have in 2018.



