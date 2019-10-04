Hudson Regional Hospital Becomes Top Destination for "Top Doctors"

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --Since opening the new Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus nearly two years ago, the full-service, community-based institution has spared no expense when it comes to attracting the best in physician talent, driving smooth and efficient operations, and delivering the utmost in compassionate, patient-centric care. And the health care community has taken notice, with more than 30 of Hudson Regional Hospital's physicians recently being recognized as "Top Doctors in New Jersey" by Castle Connolly, America's trusted source for identifying top doctors through an exhaustive and independent process of peer nomination, research, review, and screening.



Specifically, "A number of physicians in a range of areas at Hudson Regional Hospital — including the specialties of spine surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, vascular surgery and pain management — were recognized as Top Doctors by their peers, and we couldn't be prouder," said Nizar Kifaieh, MD, MBA, CPE, FACEP, president and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital. "This elite recognition not only reflects the strength of our ability to deliver a best-in-class patient experience for area residents in need of inpatient or outpatient hospital care but also demonstrates Hudson Regional's attractiveness as a destination and center of medical excellence for the area's top physician talent."



The Physicians' Choice

Top physicians throughout the tri-state area are choosing to affiliate with Hudson Regional Hospital for many reasons, according to Dr. Kifaieh.



"We're a smaller, more nimble hospital that's truly a physician-focused facility," he said. "We seek the most talented physicians and offer them a hospital that will cater to their needs, putting cutting-edge tools in their capable hands and enabling them to do what they do best, which is to care for their patients in the most effective way possible."



"In addition to serving as the CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital," Dr. Kifaieh noted, "I'm a physician and I can confirm that, because of inefficient or bureaucratic managerial processes and procedures, many hospitals aren't in sync with their doctors' needs. The owner of our hospital has been in the health care industry for years and fully understands the need for efficiency and productivity, particularly when it comes to obtaining the most modern technological tools." From a technology perspective, Dr. Kifaieh said, "other hospitals lag because their decision-making process is long, but our process at Hudson Regional is streamlined and quick, which ultimately benefits patients."



Hudson Regional's collection of state-of-the-art equipment includes the Stryker Mako, Mazor, Globus ExcelsiusGPS and da Vinci Xi-branded robotic-assisted surgical systems to facilitate minimally invasive orthopedic, spinal, bariatric, urologic, gynecologic and other procedures.



Within the medical community, a broad range of top physicians recognize and appreciate the significant investments that Hudson Regional Hospital continues to make in the latest technology. Among them is Robert Kayal, MD, FAAOS, founder, president and CEO of Kayal Orthopaedic Center, which has four New Jersey locations in Paramus, Glen Rock, Franklin Lakes, and Westwood. Through their relationship with Hudson Regional Hospital, Dr. Kayal and his team of surgeons will be able to perform Mako robotic-arm assisted joint replacements and other minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures in the hospital's state-of-the-art operating rooms, providing convenient access to these critical services for many patients from North Jersey and New York.



"I'm very excited to work with Hudson Regional Hospital," Dr. Kayal said. "They've invested tremendously in the field of robotic-arm assisted surgery and have several different robots. Hudson Regional Hospital shares my philosophy of staying current, keeping our fingers on the pulse of medicine, and offering the latest and greatest technologies in the field of orthopedic surgery."



"The robotic platform provides the surgeon with an extraordinary degree of precision in dissecting out pathology and performing complex repairs, all the while sparing surrounding healthy tissue," agreed Yitzhack Asulin, MD, FACS, FACOG, director of Female Pelvic Reconstruction and Robotic Surgery at Hudson Regional Hospital.



Among other leading-edge capabilities, Hudson Regional Hospital also offers a comprehensive wound management program that will soon feature a licensed hyperbaric chamber, a top-notch interventional radiology program, a new Center for Sleep Medicine and a unique open MRI machine that enables patients to receive sophisticated imaging services in a comfortable manner. Fully renovated facilities and an extensive range of community outreach programs are further solidifying Hudson Regional Hospital's position as one of the area's leading health care destinations.



"Patients are having an excellent experience here and are providing great feedback, which is another reason why top physicians are choosing to work with us," Dr. Kifaieh said.



A Best-In-Class Patient Experience

"We excel and are driving great outcomes in a number of areas, including allergy and immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and much more," Dr. Kifaieh said. "Our in-network participation in numerous insurance and managed-care plans and convenient location in the heart of New Jersey meet patients' needs for affordability and accessibility, and obviate the need for them to travel to New York City to receive medical care."



"These days, there are a lot of educated patients out there who will research surgeons and health care centers before selecting a facility," Dr. Kifaieh said. "We understand that and we combine highly skilled providers, great patient outcomes, patient-friendly private rooms and the utmost in modern technology to deliver a best-in-class patient experience."



"As an institution, we're extremely proud of our physicians for being recognized as 'Top Doctors,' and we'll continue to work tirelessly to meet and exceed the expectations of both physicians and patients in our community," said Dr. Kifaieh. "We have great doctors and a commitment to providing superior care to patients and families.



"Whether researching by facility or skilled surgeon, all paths will lead back to Hudson Regional Hospital," he said.