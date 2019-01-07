Hudson Regional Hospital Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --Exactly a year ago Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center was taken over by a new management team and re-named Hudson Regional Hospital.



The Secaucus-based community hospital held a public meeting on Thursday where officials discussed physical, procedural and administrative improvements made in the past year including a $1 million capital improvement project that included renovations to the main entrance as well a new MRI project, the addition of robotics, minimally invasive spine surgery and a greater focus on patient safety.



Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, president and chief executive officer, told NJBIZ that the 200-bed facility intends to spend several millions more over the next few years for additional capital improvements and additional services.



"In 2019 we will upgrade our emergency department and patient rooms, add two operating rooms, introduce technology including a new electronic medical records system and recruit more physicians," Kifaieh said.



The hospital recently added cutting-edge robotic surgery offerings including the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, ExcelsiusGPS and Mazor Robotics.



The introduction of a real-time internal incident reporting system is helping to promote a culture of safety. "Elevating the quality of care is a priority," Kifaieh said.



Real estate developer Yan Moshe purchased Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center in January of 2018.