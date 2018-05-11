Hudson Regional Hospital Celebrates National Women's Health Week

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --May 13-19 is National Women's Health Week, and Hudson Regional Hospital is celebrating along with you to honor women, help raise awareness of women's issues, and ensure the best-quality healthcare for women throughout Secaucus and the surrounding area.



About National Women's Health Week

This week is set aside as a reminder for women to take charge of their health and build healthy, long-term habits. This year, we celebrate the 19th annual Women's Health Week beginning on Mother's Day and extending through the 19th. The US Department of Health and Human Services leads this initiative and seeks to encourage women all over the country to take steps to be as healthy as possible.



What You Can Do



National Women's Health Week is an ideal time to get involved in your health and to set an example for any other women in your life. Some great ways to observe the week include:



Visiting your doctor for a physical and preventive screening tests



Starting a regular exercise routine



Improving the quality of your diet



Getting plenty of sleep, managing your stress levels, and otherwise caring for your mental health



Choosing an unhealthy habit to quit, such as smoking or texting while driving



Show your support for National Women's Health Week on your social media pages to raise awareness and encourage the other women you know to do the same



Taking these steps can help women of all ages lay the foundation for a lifetime of good health. Whether you are 18 or 90, making healthy choices can help you feel your best every day.



What Hudson Regional Hospital Is Doing



Hudson Regional Hospital values women and provides preventive and other care for a host of women's health issues. Women often face specific health issues, and Hudson Regional ensures that they receive the best possible care.



Their OB/GYN department offers a holistic view of care that focuses on patient education and freedom of choice whenever possible, providing beautiful birthing experiences for normal and high-risk pregnancies. They are trained and experienced in both adult and pediatric care so that women of all ages in our community have access to the care they need.



Hudson Regional also offers mammography using the latest digital and 3D technology, striving to make women as comfortable as possible during these critical screening tests for signs of breast cancer. They also provide talks in the community on a variety of women's health issues and more because they understand that patient education is the first line of defense when it comes to staying healthy. You can also get involved in the numerous programs the hospital provides for women throughout the year – not just during National Women's Health Week.



It's never too late – or too early – to improve your health. Paying attention to your health and your preventive medical care can keep you feeling great and helps you lead the way for a new generation of women.



Join forces with Hudson Regional Hospital this month to celebrate women's health and make a difference in your quality of life and the community.