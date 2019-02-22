Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2019 --When Hudson Regional Hospital opened its doors in early 2018, their one goal in mind was to "build a healthier community" for Secaucus and Northern New Jersey residents. Thankfully, on a management level, Hudson Regional Hospital is well on its way. Hudson Regional Hospital capped off 2018 fulfilling their commitment to becoming in-network with most major insurances, attracting some of the best physicians and medical staff in the Tri-State Area and investing in state-of-the-art technology.



These commitments were not without promises to the community as well. Throughout 2018 and early 2019, Hudson Regional Hospital has become a clear steward for their community, hosting community events, producing festivals and helping those in our community in need of medical care. And, as we finish out Random Acts of Kindness Week, here is a spotlight on some chesed acts specifically.



Community Programs and Outreach

Following the terrible attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hudson Regional Hospital jumped right in to provide the local communities with free events that highlighted three specific concepts, "Surviving an Active Shooter Event," "Stop the Bleed" and "Hands-Only CPR." Hundreds of people participated in these seminars, and thousands more have been trained in "Hands-Only CPR." And the seminar and panel for breast cancer was a big hit, as participants were able to ask questions of the members of the panel who were survivors.



Before this past Yomim Noraim, HRH conducted an event for the law enforcement community to explain what the frum community does and where security is needed. Attendees included local police departments through federal organizations like Homeland Security and FBI.



The EMS department has already announced nine free courses for the community this year. This includes topics like stroke awareness & prevention, opioid overdose response and prenatal classes.



Holiday Gifts

This holiday season, Hudson Regional Hospital paid $36,000 to complete all sales on layaway items at the Marshall's in Harmon Meadow, Secaucus. Also, Hudson Regional Hospital presented $10,000 to support the programs and services at the Secaucus Youth Alliance and $9,000 in Meadowlands YMCA daycare scholarships.



While presenting the check to Marshall's, hospital CEO Nizar Kifaieh commented on what holidays gifts meant for people in the community. "There are many instances where health, job, misfortune or other unforeseen circumstances have forced people to abandon holiday gifts they wanted to give to loved ones," he said. "Our gifts to the gift-givers will ensure that shoppers can celebrate the holidays they imagined them to be."



Summer Fun Festival

To capitalize on a beautiful summer, Hudson Regional Hospital was excited to host our inaugural Summer Fun Festival. This free event brought over a thousand Northern New Jersey residents down to the facility for free children's activity, fitness demonstrations and access to health and fitness information.



The Hudson Regional Hospital Foundation

Although the Hudson Regional Hospital Foundation was the chief organizer of the Marshall's layaway donation, the Foundation is of vital importance for the hospital's 2019 goals. Established in 2018, the Hudson Regional Hospital Foundation's goal has been to benefit the community and ensure that the people who live and work here are provided for in all aspects of their well-being.



To help build up the Foundation, the hospital is planning an inaugural Golf Outing and Pool Party to be held on July 15, at Alpine Country Club in Demarest. All proceeds from this event will be donated to charities that provide food, healthcare, and family planning. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for the development, please contact Marat Rysmendiev at MRysmendiev@HudsonRegionalHospital.com.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital offers preventive and other services both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Patients can inquire about these services or schedule appointments by contacting the hospital directly, either via telephone or email at info@HudsonRegionalHospital.com.



Patients facing medical emergencies should proceed directly to the emergency room. The emergency room contact number is (201) 392-3210.



For a tour of the new Hudson Regional Hospital or to meet the owner and executive staff, physicians should call George Matyjewicz at (201) 392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalMarketing.com.