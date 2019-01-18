Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --Hudson Regional Hospital has purchased Surfacide UV-C emitting tower systems that will be used to kill superbugs, or multi-drug resistant organisms, including C.diff, MRSA, VRE, CRE and Acinetobacter in all its operating suites, labor, and delivery suites and isolation rooms.



The Surfacide System

The Surfacide Helios system implements multiple emitters through three towers that disinfect all exposed surfaces of the healthcare environments in a single 20 to 30-minute cycle, offering an effective additional line of defense for the Hospital's maintenance staff.



"The Surfacide machine increases the efficacy of our accredited maintenance program in place to create a safe and clean environment for all our patients and visitors," said Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, MD MBA, CPE, FACEP, President and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital. "By allowing us to 'see' and reach areas that need to be disinfected in less time, our staff can work more efficiently, and increase the number of patients our doctors can accommodate."



The Surfacide Helios system is one element of Hudson Regional Hospital's extensive patient safety and quality of care program which is accredited by the international standard DNV-GL, the first and only accreditation program to integrate National Integrated Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (NIAHO®), the CMS Conditions of Participation with the ISO 9001 Quality Management Program (QMS).



Surfacide can detect anyone entering the room and shut off the three emitters instantly, ensuring patient, visitor and employee safety.



For more information about Hudson Regional Hospital, visit www.hudsonregionalhospital.com or call 201.392.3210.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital acquired its facility from Meadowlands Hospital in January 2018, with the mission to build a healthier community by providing exceptional care for all Hudson County residents through a significant investment in new technology including the da Vinci Robotic System, and access to more physician groups including some of the best physicians in the NYC-metro area.



Hudson Regional Hospital's ER team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/Ambulance On-Site 24/7, a fully-equipped EMS Lounge, 24/7 Access to Specialty Physicians and a multi-lingual staff.