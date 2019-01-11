Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2019 --Hudson Regional Hospital spinal surgeons are first in the New York metro region to employ the ExcelsiusGPS Robotics Guidance and Navigation System, offering a new, less invasive alternative for spinal surgery candidates.



Hudson Regional Hospital is one of only five medical centers in the country to offer this technology that calculates the precise surgical site, then guides the surgeon to that exact site on the patient's body for placement of the implant or instrument.



The benefits to surgeons include decreased operation times, reduced exposure to radiation and increased accuracy through its compatibility with computer tomography (CT), intra-operative CT and fluoroscopic imaging modalities.



Patients who qualify for this procedure should anticipate faster recovery times; less blood loss and muscle damage; and smaller incisions, which will reduce infection risk, nerve damage and scarring.



"This GPS technology is one of many initiatives we have implemented in 2018 to appeal to doctors looking for a top-tier healthcare center to affiliate with so that patients in Hudson, Essex, Passaic and Bergen Counties in need of orthopedic spinal procedures have a place to go that they trust," said Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, president and CEO for Hudson Regional Hospital. "It is an invaluable assistant and complement to our surgeons' skills that will help our patients who qualify feel better faster."



Offering the ExcelsiusGPS to surgeons and patients who qualify is one of many initiatives implemented by Hudson Regional Hospital to improve patient care since taking over the site on Meadowlands Parkway in January 2018. The hospital is also undergoing major facility renovations, collaborating with local community organizations and attracting well-known doctors.



These doctors include Dr. Jonathan Lewin and Dr. Seth Grossman, who performed the first Globus Excelsius spinal fusion at Hudson Regional Hospital and the first robotic fusion in New Jersey using the Globus Excelsius. "The surgery went extremely well," said Dr. Grossman. "I am delighted that we have moved towards the Globus robot. The addition of navigation will open up significant vistas for application, and patients and surgeons should benefit from this advanced technology. My congratulations to Hudson Regional Hospital for this outstanding commitment."



Dr. Jonathan Lewin echoed these sentiments. "This development is exciting because Hudson Regional Hospital is the first facility to house an Excelsius robot in New Jersey," said Dr. Lewin. "The advantage of this third-generation robot is that it includes, in addition to the robotic platform, a navigational platform, which allows for visual and real-time feedback as the screws and implants are being inserted."



Dr. Vora, who has been a longtime proponent of robotics, serves as assistant director in Hudson Regional Hospital's robotic surgical platform, is quoted as follows: "We are committed to advancing the spinal robotic platform step by step. What today is considered cutting edge is going to be tomorrow's standard, and we will be right there to match the needs of patients and surgeons without missing a beat. It is a great accomplishment, and I am looking forward to seeing exactly how far thExis can take us."



Schedule an Appointment

Hudson Regional Hospital offers preventive and other services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Patients can inquire about these services or schedule appointments by contacting the hospital directly. Also, you can call 201-392-3100 or email at info@HudsonRegionalHospital.com. Patients facing medical emergencies should proceed directly to the emergency room. The emergency room contact number is 201-392-3210.



For a tour of the new Hudson Regional Hospital or to meet the owner and executive, physicians should call George Matyjewicz at 201-392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalMarketing.com.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital acquired its facility from Meadowlands Hospital in January 2018, with the mission to build a healthier community by providing exceptional care for all Hudson County residents. HRH is accomplishing this through a significant investment in new technology, including the da Vinci Robotic System, and access to more physician groups including some of the best physicians in the New York City metro area.



Hudson Regional Hospital's ER team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/ambulance on-site 24/7, a fully equipped EMS lounge, 24/7 access to specialty physicians and a multilingual staff that understands 19 different languages, including Hebrew. Visit https://www.hudsonregionalhospital.com/doctors/.