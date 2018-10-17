Hudson Regional Hospital Holding Weight Loss Surgery Seminar

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --For many people, weight loss (or bariatric surgery) has typically been viewed as something as a last resort. Meaning, after trying all those diet fads, juice cleanse and insane workout routines, they will find a bariatric surgeon. However, new trends have emerged that indicates bariatric surgery can be a good option for those looking at preventive health options in their weight loss journeys.



And, obesity is not something that is going away, especially in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 40 percent of Americans are categorized as obese, and in New Jersey alone, the obesity rate has tripled in the past ten years. Luckily, Hudson Regional Hospital has the cutting-edge technology necessary combined with medical know-how, to make these statistics begin to backpedal.



Further, Hudson Regional Hospital provides a range of different examination and treatment options that can be used for minimizing weight loss, especially when obesity comes into play. Based on the most recent data and input from Hudson Regional Hospital physicians, here are a selection of procedures and learning opportunities available to members of the community.



Lap-Band Surgery



As the most minimally invasive weight loss surgery, a lap-band surgery involves wrapping a band into the upper part of the stomach, squeezing the stomach like an hourglass. This divides the stomach into two parts, the smaller part or "stomach pouch" sits above the band, while the lower more substantial portion of the stomach remains below the band. Lap-band surgery has been shown to decrease people's weights by 50 percent and requires minor incisions, resulting in a quick and speedy recovery.



Gastric Bypass Surgery



Gastric bypass surgery is the most popular weight loss procedure in the United States. The patient will be under general anesthesia during this procedure, which combines both restriction and malabsorption. The stomach is divided into two parts, a small stomach pouch and a larger remnant stomach that is completely separated from each other. The small pouch becomes the "new stomach" and holds a minimal amount of food. Besides a decreased weight, gastric bypass surgery can help in decrease depression, reduce joint pain and help sleep apnea.



Gastric Sleeve



A gastric sleeve procedure reduces weight through "restriction," or creating a smaller stomach. This involves using a special surgical stapler to remove about 8 percent of the stomach, creating "sleeve" the size and shape of a small banana. The new stomach can hold about 4-5 ounces of food at one time, resulting in significant restriction, less caloric intake, and significant weight loss. Most patients have been known to lose 50 -- 60 percent of their body weight within 12 - 18 months. Additionally, a gastric sleeve can help lower risk of heart disease, lower blood sugar and enables a fitter, happier life.



Surgical Solutions for Weight Loss



If any of the above procedures interest you, or if you would like more information on weight-loss surgery, join us on Thursday, October 25th from 6:30 pm -- 8:00 pm for a presentation on the best surgical solutions for weight loss. Led by Dr. Stefanie Vaimakis, a bariatric surgeon at Hudson Regional Hospital, there will be discussions about lap-band surgery, gastric bypass or a gastric sleeve.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital offers these preventive services and others, both on an inpatient and outpatient basis.



For a tour of the new Hudson Regional Hospital or to meet the owner and executive staff, physicians should call George Matyjewicz at 201-392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalHospital.com.