Hudson Regional Hospital Holds Inaugural Breasts and Brunch Events

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Hudson Regional Hospital hosted their inaugural Breasts and Brunch event over the weekend to help raise breast cancer awareness. Members of the public were invited to for a free brunch, free breast exams, and complimentary education program.



The goal of this event was to make the community aware of the importance of early detection when it comes to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. About 100 people attended the event over its two-day duration.



Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. However, when detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent. That means that learning how to recognize this disease early, in its treatable stages, is essential. Breasts and Brunch provided a range of presentations and activities designed to educate the community on early detection and the importance of regular screening to help women protect themselves and their families.



Attendees enjoyed a free brunch as well as free breast exams by qualified doctors, along with the option to schedule a mammogram for a future date. There were also raffles and giveaways as well as a Women's Health Expo featuring a panel of experts available to share valuable information and answer questions. Giveaways included breast cancer awareness merchandise such as pens, bracelets, water bottles, lip balm, hand sanitizer, bandages, and more.



The team of experts at Breasts and Brunch also supplied information about the importance of breast self-exams and how to perform them. Nearly half of all breast cancers are discovered by women who feel a lump in their breast, so self-exams are an essential part of any woman's overall health care regimen. Educational materials were distributed that included helpful breast self-exam tips such as performing the exam at the same time each month, examining the wet skin for best results (such as in the shower), and completing the review both standing up and lying down.



A spokesperson for Hudson Regional Hospital said, "We are honored to be able to provide this service to the community. Breast cancer awareness is vital to the health and well-being of women everywhere, and we are proud to have a small part in making an impact in the lives of the women in our city. Breasts and Brunch was a combined effort from our employees and others in the community, and we are grateful for all the support we've received. We look forward to watching this program grow and reach even more women in the future."



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital's mission is to provide exceptional care for Hudson County residents to build a healthier community. Their new equipment including the da Vinci Robotic System and a team of some of the best physicians in the area allow them to deliver top-notch care and service to all of their patients. The Emergency Department at Hudson Regional provides comprehensive, 24/7 services and short wait times. You can contact Hudson Regional Hospital here with any questions or learn more.