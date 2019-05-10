Hudson Regional Hospital Hosting Summer Activities in Hudson County

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2019 --Hudson Regional Hospital is proud to announce a variety of summer community activities this season, including an EMS-specific educational series this summer to complement our free health screening events, the Inaugural Hudson Regional Hospital Foundation Golf Outing & Summer Mixer and the return of the Summer Fun Festival.



As part of building a healthier community, the hospital is excited to offer these programs as a way to engage with our community and provide value to the people we serve.



"This is an exhilarating opportunity for the hospital," said Sabina Sanchez, patient representative & community outreach coordinator at Hudson Regional Hospital. "These activities give our community a great chance to learn many of the basics of medical care, along with getting to know the hospital better."



Free Professional Development Dinners for EMS

As part of our effort to support the fantastic community of emergency medical service providers, Hudson Regional Hospital will be hosting free monthly professional-development dinners for EMS employees. These classes will be worth three CEUs each and will be presented in partnership with Community Safety Consultants on selected Thursdays each month at 7:00 p.m.



Class schedule:



May 16: Prescriptions Medications: Clues in Patient Assessment

June 13: DNR/DNH: Death and Dying

July 11: Summer Emergencies With Water Rescue

August 1: Geriatric Emergencies

September 5: Domestic Violence, Child and Elder Abuse

October 3: Street Drugs

November 7: START Triage

December 5: EMS Jeopardy

To RSVP for one of these courses, please call 201-681-1107 or email EMS@HudsonRegionalHospital.com.



Health Screenings

Our friendly, neighborhood health screening team will be in and around the Northern New Jersey area this summer, providing free health exams and health education. The public can expect various types of glucose tests in addition to blood pressure testing. These events are added to our schedule regularly, so please keep checking www.HudsonRegionaHospitalcom/Events for a full list of events.



May 13: Save Latin America, 138 39th Street, Union City, NJ



May 30: Save Latin America, 138 39th Street, Union City, NJ



June 1, North Bergen Green and Wellness Fair



June 26: ActNow Brain Health and Wellness Fair, Lincoln Park, Jersey City, NJ



If you are interested in scheduling health screenings at your facility, please contact our community outreach coordinator at 201-392-3397.



Inaugural Golf Outing and Summer Mixer

On July 15, we are excited to host our inaugural Golf Outing and Summer Mixer. We are holding the event at Alpine Country Club, and we are raising $250,000 for the purchase of a mobile health bus.



This new health bus will provide free screenings, vaccinations, education and other vital services needed by some of the under-served populations in our area.



If you are interested in participating in our inaugural golf outing, please visit www.HudsonRegionalFoundation.com.



2nd Annual Summer Fun Festival

The Summer Fun Festival is back for its second year! The Summer Fun Festival will return this year on Sunday, August 18. Similar to last year, this is a community event to bring people together to celebrate the summer season while learning what Hudson Regional Hospital offers for the public.



This year, we will have free children's activities, a farmer's market, pet adoptions, free health screenings and a variety of food trucks. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please reach out to Marketing@HudsonReginonalHospital.com.



