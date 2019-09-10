Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --Patients needing an open MRI can now get the most advanced imaging available in the area with Hudson Regional Hospital's Hitachi Oasis 1.2T High Field Open MRI.



The machine, available to all patients, can accommodate patients who are sensitive to noise and other stimuli, including young and claustrophobic patients.



Hudson Regional Hospital is the only hospital in New Jersey with a high-field open MRI that is in-network for most patients with health insurance.



"By adding the Hitachi Oasis Open MRI machine to our medical arsenal, we're providing our patients and doctors the confidence that comes with continuity in care all in one place," said Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, MD MBA, CPE, FACEP, President and CEO for Hudson Regional Hospital. "This provides the best MRI experience, the most precise results and the reduction of stress from dealing with multiple facilities to address only one ailment."



The Hitachi Oasis MRI is part of a suite of highly specialized detection and surgical equipment that Hudson Regional Hospital including Da Vinci XI robotic system, ExcelsiusGPS, and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System.



"Everything we do, from acquiring the latest technology to offering the best doctors in the area, is done to gain the trust of our community," continues Dr. Kifaieh. "From the moment you walk into our main lobby or ER, we're creating a peaceful environment to support quicker and easier recoveries."



Since taking over operations at 50 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus in January 2018. The facility's leadership has made a large investment in renovations and upgrades to ensure better outcomes, easier recoveries, and less overnight stays.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital is a new community hospital located in Secaucus, NJ. They are fully In-Network with all major insurance carriers. Hudson Regional Hospital's mission is to build a healthier community by providing exceptional care for all Tri-State Area residents through significant investments in new technology, facility improvements, and acquiring the top doctors and surgeons in the world. They recently established the Institute of Robotic Surgery which gives patients access to the most advanced robotic technologies right in Hudson County.



The hospital has purchased the Da Vinci XI Robotic System, Mako robotic system, ExcelsiusGPS, and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System.



Hudson Regional Hospital's ER team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/Ambulance On-Site 24/7, a fully equipped EMS Lounge, 24/7 Access to Specialty Physicians and a multi-lingual staff.