Hudson Regional Hospital Offering Slate of Summer Education Programs

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Hudson Regional Hospital is proud to announce a thirteen-part free education series this summer. As part of building a healthier community, we are excited to offer free classes focusing on CPR basics, wound care and stroke awareness.



"This is an exhilarating opportunity for the hospital," said Sabina Sanchez, Director of Community Outreach. "These classes give our community a great chance to learn many of the basics of medical care, along with getting to know the hospital better."



As part of the class on CPR Basics, EMS Chief, Kristin Hyman will guide the public through the essentials of how to administer CPR. During our Stop the Bleed class, the community will be guided through the initial steps of wound care accompanied with the best ways to control bleeding. Finally, the stroke awareness courses will deal with the signs, symptoms and risk factors of strokes.



All community events are held in the GME Room at Hudson Regional Hospital located on 55 Meadowlands Parkway, Secaucus, NJ 07094.



For the full schedule of classes, please see below. Space is limited. If you would like to RSVP for the event, please email EMS@HudsonRegionalHospital.com or call 201-583-6707.



Wednesday, June 6: CPR Basics, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 12: Stop the Bleed, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm

Wednesday, June 20: Stroke Awareness, 5:30 pm -- 6:15 pm

Wednesday, June 20: CPR Basics, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 24: CPR Basics, 1:00 pm -- 2:00 pm

Sunday, June 24: Stop the Bleed, 3:00 pm -- 4:00 pm

Tuesday, June 26: CPR Basics, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm

Tuesday, July 10: CPR Basics, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm

Wednesday, July 18: Stroke Awareness, 5:30 pm -- 6:15 pm

Wednesday, July 18: CPR Basics, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 22: CPR Basics, 1:00 pm -- 2:00 pm

Sunday, July 22: Stop the Bleed, 3:00 pm -- 4:00 pm

Tuesday, July 24: Stop the Bleed, 6:30 pm -- 7:30 pm



Hudson Regional Hospital is a new hospital on a mission to build a healthier community. We have new ownership, new physicians, new technology, and in-network insurance rates. Make our team your home team today by calling 201-392-3100 or visit www.HudsonRegionalHospital.com.