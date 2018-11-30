Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --As we come to the end of the calendar year, Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH) started looking back at what was accomplished this year, 2018, in their mission to build a healthier community, especially with community outreach to the general public and healthcare professionals.



HRH professionals have participated in a number of health fairs—both HRH-developed and community programs. Their team of professionals can be found at many events performing health screenings for glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and education programs for heart disease awareness, breast cancer awareness, depression/anxiety or isolation, surgical procedures, pain management, birthing options and much more.



HRH has also partnered with other organizations to bring joint knowledge to HRH staff and the general public. Before the Yamin Noraim, HRH hosted an event with federal, state, county and municipal law-enforcement agencies to bring an understanding of our holidays. Now they are working with these agencies in bringing more education to the communities, in particular survival training, which includes "Surviving an Active-Shooter Event," "Stop the Bleed" and "Hands-Only CPR." The recent anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh and the shooting in California has brought together HRH and the law-enforcement agencies as we jointly try to protect our communities.



Hudson Regional Hospital, as an American Heart Association Accredited Training Center, offers an array of professional training and education services for the general public and healthcare professionals, both first-time and continued-education programs.



Training and Education for the General Public. These programs are given at the HRH facility or at community centers, schools, synagogues or businesses. HRH has offered courses in family and friends first aid for children, which teaches how to manage illness and injuries in a child for the first few minutes until professional help arrives. It covers such topics as preventing injuries, recognizing and treating basic first-aid emergencies and the relief of the choking infant. This usually leads into a more advanced CPR course, which covers adult/child AED, infant CPR and choking, adult/child CPR with a mask, and infant CPR with a mask.



AED training is very important, especially in shuls where there may be an AED but nobody knows how, or is afraid to use it.



Training and Education for Healthcare Professionals. Since HRH must continuously train and educate their professional staff, it stands to reason that they would offer these programs to the healthcare professional community. The programs may sound the same as those offered for the general public, but the content is more intense. Some of the programs include:



Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers. The course is video-based with instructor-led discussions. This course is perfect for learners who prefer group interaction and real-time feedback while learning the skills. Some of the topics covered are adult/pediatric CPR, foreign-body airway obstruction, and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) with CPR.



Heartsaver—CPR. Adult/child CPR, adult/child choking, infant CPR and choking, adult/child CPR with a mask, and infant CPR with a mask.



Heartsaver—AED. Adult/child CPR with a mask, adult/child choking, adult/child AED, infant CPR with a mask, and infant choking.



Heartsaver—First Aid. General principles, medical emergencies and injuries of adult first aid.



Heartsaver—Pediatric First Aid. First aid basics, medical emergencies, injury emergencies, environmental emergencies, asthma-care training, adult/child CPR with mask, and adult/child AED.



Continuing Education Courses for EMT-B/First Responders. This list is long and includes topics such as: PHTLS, ITLS, Epi-Pen inservice, NARCAN Training for First Responders, CEVO III, Paramedic Assistant, Health Emergencies, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, PEPP (Pediatric Education for Pre-Hospital Professionals), Complications During ChildBirth, DNR + DNH Death and Dying, Domestic Violence, Incident Command System, Rx Meds—Clues in the Patient Assessment, Sexual Harassment, Street Drugs, Stress Management and more as the need arises.



And there will be many more coming as HRH strives to build a healthier community.



