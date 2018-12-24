Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2018 --On Friday, December 21, representatives from Hudson Regional Hospital will moonlight as Santa's Helpers by paying $36,000 to complete all sales on layaway items at the HomeGoods in Harmon Meadow; $10,000 to support the programs and services at the Secaucus Youth Alliance; and $9000 in Meadowlands YMCA daycare scholarships for needy families.



It is one of many initiatives that Hudson Regional Hospital has implemented in the past year to support the physical and emotional well-being of its neighbors in Hudson County directly and through collaborations with community organizations.



On-site festivities at the HomeGoods at 400 Mill Creek Drive in Secaucus will include Hudson Regional Hospital leadership and staff, and Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli 'delivering' items to customers who made layaway purchases before Dec. 18, 2018.



"There are many instances where health, job misfortune, or other unforeseen circumstances have forced people to put off or abandon Christmas gifts they wanted to give to loved ones," said Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, MD, MBA, CPE, FACEP, President and CEO of Hudson County Hospital. "Our gifts to the gift-givers will ensure that shoppers can celebrate the holidays the way they imagined them to be."



The Secaucus Youth Alliance Inc. is a non-profit that provides youth development and drug diversion programs.



"Hudson Regional Hospital has gotten off to a great start in its first year of serving our community and we are grateful for its generous support," said Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli. "This holiday donation will help us expand programs that currently provides hundreds of Secaucus children with a variety of activities that help them develop into productive adults.



The Meadowlands YMCA Mara Family Daycare Center is the Region's largest with a capacity to serve more than 120 children from age 6 months. Its daycare scholarship awards are among more than $800,000 the Y provides in annual support to needy local families.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital is located at the former Meadowlands Hospital facility at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus. For more information about Hudson Regional Hospital, visit www.hudsonregionalhospital.com or call (201) 392-3100.