Hudson Regional Hospital Welcomes Interventional Radiology Group

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2018 --Radiology at Hudson Hospital is about to become even more comprehensive as the well-regarded hospital welcomes an esteemed group of interventional radiologists. These professionals will provide minimally invasive image-guided diagnosis and subsequent treatment of numerous medical conditions, elevating the facility's existing capabilities to unprecedented levels and resulting in a higher level of overall care for our patients who need these services.



What Benefits Can Interventional Radiology Procedures Offer Patients?



Interventional radiology can be advantageous to patients in the following ways:



It typically does not require the use of general anesthesia. As such, it accommodates patients who might have an aversion or sensitivity to anesthesia. While significant complications due to general anesthesia are relatively uncommon, they are possible. Additionally, patients may experience nausea and vomiting in up to 30% of cases.



Procedures can often be performed on an outpatient basis. In most other cases, they require only a single overnight stay at the hospital—increasing convenience for patients and allowing them to return to their lives as soon as possible. Open surgery can require a patient to stay in the hospital for days or even weeks, which can cause stress and significant expense.



Interventional radiology procedures typically cause less pain and come with a lower degree of risk than open surgery. It is not uncommon for a patient to feel discomfort after an operation, but such experiences are seldom reported after interventional radiology treatments.



The radiology team at Hudson Regional Hospital can provide patients with a wide range of access to treatments that do not require surgery, which can reduce complications and allow for faster turnaround times. Our organization has purposefully chosen a variety of professionals with different areas of distinct focus, to provide maximum high-quality coverage for our patients.



A surprising number of complications that cannot be solved by open surgery are more easily treated by radiology. These include the opening of clogged arteries and the shrinking of fibroid tumors, as well as treatments for complications related to osteoporosis.



As a result, interventional radiology offers a unique approach that can yield results to patients who have been (or would be) unsatisfied by other treatments.



The Versatility of Our New Radiology Team



Our new radiology specialists can provide treatments for urological and vascular problems, as well as varicose veins and orthopedic issues. They can also treat GYN/fibroid problems, certain kinds of cancer, and offer numerous targeted therapies.



Each of our new radiology physicians brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to their work with Hudson Regional Hospital. These professionals join a team already widely known for their specificity and competence, increasing the profile of our organization, and providing a more extensive range of treatment options for our patients. Join us in welcoming Kevin Herman, MD, David Soto, MD, Vincent Gallo, MD, and John Rundback, MD to the Hudson Regional Hospital team, and trust them to provide you with effectual radiology treatment should the need for it ever arise.