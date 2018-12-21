Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --When leadership and management established Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH) in January 2018, they had one mission in mind. This was to create a high-quality, trustworthy and affordable hospital to service Northern New Jersey.



Eleven months later, HRH is well ahead of the program. Since January, the Secaucus-based facility has recruited more than 400 new physicians to our hospital, invested in state-of-the-art robotic technology, and become in-network with most major insurances. In addition, we organized outreach programs targeting people in Northern New Jersey—within a 15-mile radius of Secaucus.



As we look to the future and the fantastic opportunities 2019 has to offer, we wanted a minute to reflect on the incredible changes and promises we have fulfilled from 2018.



New Physicians

Over the last 11 months, Hudson Regional Hospital has added 400 new physicians to our roster of providers. We continue to add new physicians to our facility weekly—like board-certified specialists Dr. Jonathan Lewin and Dr. Daniel Popowitz from the Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders; board-certified and fellowship-trained Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, who has performed over 1,500 robotic surgeries in the past 10 years; and award-winning gastroenterologist, Dr. Scott Lippe.



Also, these physicians are supported by one of the best medical staffs in New Jersey. With a blend of highly skilled medical professionals, our treatment teams provide white-glove, personalized service to each patient.



In-Network Insurance Rates

When starting Hudson Regional Hospital, a significant point of emphasis was becoming in-network with major medical insurance companies to become the community hospital that Northern New Jersey needs and deserves. Capitalizing our monumental 2018, we are proud to be now in-network with most major insurance companies including Aetna, Amerigroup, Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon New Jersey Health, Medicare, New Jersey Medicaid, United Healthcare Community Plan, United Healthcare Oxford, United Healthcare, WellCare Medicare and WellCare of New Jersey Insurance plans.



State-Of-The-Art Robotic Technology

With an investment in attracting new talent to our facility came an $8 million investment this year on improvements, renovations and upgrades, including, state-of-the-art robotic technology. Hudson Regional Hospital believes they have a "triple threat" in bringing on the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, the ExcelsiusGPS and Mazor Robotics. All three of these technologies have been scientifically proven to benefit surgical accuracy, provide better patient outcomes and increase patient safety in various types of general surgeries. We may be the only hospital in New Jersey with all three of these robots.



Community Outreach

Led by George Matyjewicz, director of community outreach, and EMS Chief Kristin Hyman, a critical point of emphasis of our community outreach this year was educating the public on "Surviving an Active Shooter Event," "Stop the Bleed" and "Hands-Only CPR." The recent anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh spurred the need to have these events. Over the past year, Hyman and her team have taught "Hands-Only CPR" to more than a thousand people. Also, we have hosted more than 10 events at community centers and religious facilities around the area.



In 2019, they will continue these programs, developing more ways to provide the community with education programs and outreach initiatives. To schedule a program at your facility, call George Matyjewicz at 201-392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalHospital.com.



Facility Upgrade

Hudson Regional Hospital has updated and is in the process of updating the entire hospital with multi-million-dollar additions. The entire parking lot was repaved with new parking markers. The lobby is under construction and is expected to be completed this month. The emergency room is next, with plans for an entirely new facility. Along with these upgrades, every room in the hospital is being redone.



Concierge Service

Recognizing that patients need personalized services, HRH has implemented a concierge service. This program will expand as the need arises and as more services are implemented.



"A concierge service can include everything from valet parking to full services like running errands, finding hotels, restaurants and transportation for out-of-town guests or providing special requirements of patients," said Matyjewicz. "Right now we are providing patient-focused concierge services and will expand as the need arises."



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital offers preventive and other services both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Patients can inquire about these services or schedule appointments by contacting the hospital directly, either via telephone at 201-392-3100 or email at info@HudsonRegionalHospital.com. Patients facing medical emergencies should proceed directly to the emergency room. The emergency room contact number is 201-392-3210.



For a tour of the new Hudson Regional Hospital or to meet the owner and executive team, please call George Matyjewicz at 201-392-3436 or email GMatyjewicz@HudsonRegionalHospital.com.