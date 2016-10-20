Hudson Restoration Joins the GUS Network in Toronto

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development of GUS (www.gus.ca) is proud to announce that Hudson Restoration Inc. (www.hudsonrestoration.com) has successfully partnered with GUS to further expand the growing network of restoration companies in the Greater Toronto Area.



Hudson Restoration was founded in 2010 as a full-service restoration company, specializing in all types of property loss, environmental remediation and odour removal. They are also specialists in the reconstruction of Heritage Buildings.



Since 2010, Hudson has built an unmatched reputation within the insurance industry for high-end residential and commercial property loss. In 2011 Hudson Restoration reopened the doors of the Black Bull Restaurant & Tavern in downtown Toronto in only three days after a large fire. "Business interruption was very important to the insured as well as the insurance company and we understand the need to accommodate these demands," says Steve Hudson, President of Hudson Restoration. Working with the Heritage Preservation Services office at Toronto City Hall, the company was able to preserve much of the original architecture, while focusing on reopening the business as quickly as possible.



Hudson Restoration is the latest addition to the GUS network, which is comprised of over 240 restoration companies across the country. Steve Hudson, President of Hudson Restoration comments "For the last six years we've focused all of our energy on building a restoration company focused on timely customer service for high-end "private client" insurers. This has meant emergency restoration for properties that competitors weren't willing to touch, as well as helping out Canadians in far away places – most recently in Fort McMurray. I'm happy that we're able to represent the GUS network in Toronto and look forward to building greater relationships with those who need our specific kind of help."



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development said "We couldn't be happier to have the Hudson team on board. With a background in both insurance and construction, they fully understand the importance of transparency, communication and timely service within the insurance process. We've seen the dedication and the results. The entire Hudson team is committed to an elevated level of customer service and is in the unique position to offer a wide variety of specialized services. This is what clients have come to expect from a restoration company – particularly in Toronto where a building's needs are equally unique."



About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration (www.hudsonrestoration.com) is a locally owned Canadian restoration company based in Toronto, Ontario that has earned a reputation for fairness, integrity, and attention to detail, serving the insurance industry and the private sector. The founder, Steve Hudson brings over 30 years of experience in insurance property loss, specializing in large commercial/industrial, high-end residential and heritage property restoration. Steve's son Nick Hudson leads the daily operations and is dedicated to continuing the Hudson tradition and expectations of this niche market.



About GUS

GUS (www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full-service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 24 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



