Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --Industry Outlook: Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a phase of heart in which the blood pumping capacity of heart is reduced as the primary pumping chamber (left ventricle) of heart is weakened and enlarged. In other cases the heart is prevented from filling with blood & relaxing as in normal functioning. If this condition is not treated it affects other chambers over a period of time. Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment growth is due to factors like; rising number of cases related to congestive heart failure, also rising life anticipation, etc. Therefore, the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Analysis: The leading players in the market are Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Zensun Sci & tech, Capricor Therapeutics, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Array BioPharma, Aastrom Biosciences, Vericel Corporation, t2cure GmbH, MyoKardia, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Astrazeneca plc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market is based on segment, by Drug Class the market is segmented into Cardiac Glycosides, Beta Blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Blood Thinning Medications, Diuretics & Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers, by Device the market is segmented into Heart Pumps, Cardioverter-Defibrilators & Implantable Devices and by Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Online Pharmacies.



Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market, By Drug Class:



Cardiac Glycosides



Beta Blockers



Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors



Blood Thinning Medications



Diuretics



Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers



Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market, By Device:



Heart Pumps



Cardioverter-Defibrilators



Implantable Devices



Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market, By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies



Mail Order Pharmacies



Retails Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region leads the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market due to factors like; increasing cases of congestive failures of heart.



Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers



4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)



5. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market, By Drug Class

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Revenue and Market Share by Drug Class (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Revenue and Revenue Share by Drug Class (2014-2018)

5.3. Cardiac Glycosides

5.3.1. Global Cardiac Glycosides Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Beta Blockers

5.4.1. Global Beta Blockers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

5.5.1. Global Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Blood Thinning Medications

...



