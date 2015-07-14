Hugh Jackman's New Film "Dukale's Dream" Video-on-Demand Release Set for Tuesday, July 14

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --Hugh Jackman's new documentary film "Dukale's Dream" tracks a journey that the star took to Ethiopia beginning seven years ago, which not only changed the course of his own life, but ultimately may positively effect the lives of many others. When people think of the film star, they likely think of him as superhero Wolverine from the "X-Men" film franchise, or dashing Jean Valjean of "Les Miserables," or as the high-octane song-and-dance man hosting the Academy Awards or the Tony Awards. In his visit to "Live with Kelly & Michael" on June 9, and again today in a Huffington Post article that he co-authored with economist Courtenay Cabot Venton, he introduces viewers to his new documentary "Dukale's Dream" and yet another side of Hugh Jackman: anti-poverty visionary.



After press premieres in New York City, New Jersey, Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, and elsewhere in the past month, the new Hugh Jackman film "Dukale's Dream" will have a nation-wide release on Tuesday, July 14 across all major distribution portals (iTunes, xfinity, Google Play, Amazon, Playstation store, Time Warner, Xbox video, Fios, InDemand, AT&T U-verse, Cox, Charter, Dish, Vudu, Comcast, and others). Director Josh Rothstein and Producer Jesse Scolaro have also made the film available for community and in-home "sneak peek" screenings through theatrical on-demand partner Tugg.com.



In 2009, actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, traveled to Ethiopia as ambassadors for World Vision Australia, one of the world's largest humanitarian aid organizations. As longtime donors, the Jackmans wanted to visit a World Vision community development project to see how rural communities were being empowered to eradicate poverty. "Dukale's Dream" is a feature length documentary about Hugh Jackman's unlikely friendship with an Ethiopian coffee farmer named Dukale, who had grown up in poverty and was deprived of an education. After working on Dukale's farm, Hugh realized that something as simple as a cup of coffee could have a profound impact on global poverty. Jackman was so inspired by what he learned from Dukale that he made a promise to him and his family, sending him on a life-changing journey.



Upon his return home to New York City, Hugh was invited to speak at United Nations Climate Week where he made an impassioned plea to world leaders to provide support for farmers like Dukale in developing countries. However, after his UN speech, Hugh still felt that there was more he could do and began talking to people in his neighborhood and at local coffee shops about the impact of fair trade coffee on the environment and the lives of the growers. He came to understand that something as simple as a cup of coffee had the potential to reduce global poverty through the choices consumers made in the United States. After sharing his newfound insights and experiences in Ethiopia with a friend in the restaurant business, Hugh decided the best way for him to have a direct impact on poverty reduction was to start a coffee company in order to trade directly with the growers. In 2011, Hugh launched Laughing Man Coffee & Tea, and more recently a partnership with Keurig, to provide a marketplace for farmers like Dukale to sell their goods to consumers across the U.S. As part of his ongoing commitment, Hugh contributes 100% of his profits to the Laughing Man Foundation, which he created to support educational programs, community development and social entrepreneurs around the world. The film also features Tim Costello, CEO of World Vision Australia, and Jeffrey D. Sachs, noted economist and director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University, widely regarded as one of the world's leading experts on economic development and the fight against poverty.



The film makers invite viewers to Dream with Dukale ( #DukalesDream ) and to spread the message that "the coffee you drink can change the world."



In partnershp with Hugh Jackman's Laughing Man Foundation and Word Vision Australia, viewers can also take direct action by donating to the film's impact campaign, which supports the following initiatives:



- Create a curriculum for students in the U.S. about Fair Trade products and social entrepreneurship.



- Provide funding for existing economic empowerment programs in Ethiopia to help uplift farmers like Dukale out of poverty.



- Improve health standards for women and children in developing countries by providing access to clean cookstoves.



For more information, visit DukalesDream.com and LaughingManFoundation.com



