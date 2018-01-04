Hughes Associates in Queens and Forest Hills New York Offers Commercial Insurance

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2018 --The risk of loss in business is a fear that every business owner lives with. That is a part of their life. Though it cannot be prevented entirely, there are ways to fight it or to be prepared for it to some extent. Hughes Associates Inc. Insurance Agency is well recognized in the field of insurance providers. They have been offering their clients with insurance solutions since 1967, and they have been very successful in their field of work. The best thing about this insurance agency is that they understand that the need for commercial insurance for businesses in Queens and Forest Hills New York. They do not believe in offering one solution to all. That is why when commercial clients approach them, they offer them with tailor-made packages.



Hughes Associates Inc. has been around since 1967 and has been successful in meeting the various insurance needs of their customers. All their insurance agents are aware of the need for comprehensive coverage, and they are ready to offer it all.



Buying the right coverage for one's business shouldn't be a 'take it or leave it' proposition. Unfortunately, many businesses have to settle for an agency that represents only one insurance company. That means they're limited to just a few policy options. Hughes Associates, Inc. Insurance Agency represents multiple insurance carriers, enabling them to customize protection for a business based solely on the needs of the clients.



Hughes Associates Inc., not only offers commercial insurance, but they are also known to provide the best rates for boat insurance. The agency can also be contacted for homeowners and life insurance.



Call 718-456-8646 for more details.



About Hughes Associates Inc.

Hughes Associates Inc., is an independent insurance agency that offers commercial insurance, and offering boat insurance, life insurance as well as homeowners insurance.