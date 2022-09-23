Hughes Associates, Inc Impresses with Their Home Insurance in Woodhaven and Forest Hills, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc is one of the most prominent providers of insurance in Woodhaven and Forest Hills, New York. Owning a house is great. One needs to invest in a home insurance plan to protect this valuable asset. The key reason for investing in home insurance policies is to protect the main dwelling of the homeowners. It can be catastrophic to deal with extensive damage caused to a house due to a house fire, hurricane, or tornado. Dwelling coverage can protect a home if it gets damaged due to a covered loss. This usually includes damage from the roof, siding, walls, flooring, heating, and air conditioning.



Most homeowners also need personal property and personal liability insurance coverage. The former protects personal belongings such as furniture, clothing, and electronics. On the other hand, personal liability insurance is meant to cover the legal defense against any liability claim or lawsuit. This coverage may even help pay for the damage that the homeowners have been held liable for. The insurance needs of each homeowner are different, regardless it is their first home or a dream home. This is where Hughes Associates, Inc. comes in. They can offer perfectly tailored plans for home insurance in Woodhaven and Forest Hills, New York to discerning homeowners.



A lot of home insurance policies have coverage limits for jewelry, furs, fine art, electronics, silverware, goldware, collectibles (coins/stamps, etc.), and watercraft. The agents of Hughes Associates, Inc. can review the existing home insurance plans for a homeowner to identify policy limits that could adversely affect them in the event of a loss. They can also suggest additional endorsements that would help in covering these losses. Hughes Associates, Inc is entirely focused on catering to the specific needs of its clients.



Give Hughes Associates, Inc. a call at 718-456-8646.



About Hughes Associates, Inc.

Hughes Associates, Inc. offers risk management solutions to people across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. They offer a wide range of insurance plans pertaining to homeowners, auto, commercial, general liability and more.