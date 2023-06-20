Hughes Associates, Inc. Introduces Comprehensive Flood Insurance Coverage in Richmond Hill and Howard Beach, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2023 --Due to the increasing threat of climate change and the rise of extreme weather events, the demand for flood insurance has exponentially increased over the years. As a reputable and trusted insurance provider, Hughes Associates, Inc. offers comprehensive flood insurance coverage in Richmond Hill and Howard Beach, New York.



The rise of flash floods and storm surges has prompted many homeowners to seek comprehensive flood insurance alongside homeowners insurance policy. Standard house insurance policies don't cover perils like floods and earthquakes. Considering the intensity and extremity of the destruction, Hughes Associates, Inc. provides residents with the necessary protection against these risks.



While many insurance companies are reluctant to address these issues, Hughes Associates is the exception. They bring their industrial experience to develop a comprehensive flood insurance policy that offers extensive coverage and peace of mind to homeowners in Forest Hills, NY, Glendale, NY, and Queens, New York.



Their flood insurance options surpass the limited choices available in the market. In addition to the National Flood Insurance Program and Federal Disaster Assistance, Hughes Insurance provides tailored Preferred Risk Policies for areas with low to moderate flood risk. They strive to understand each client's specific needs and work tirelessly to identify the most suitable coverage options.



Flood insurance is not just an option; it should be considered necessary. Hughes Associates provides residents in Forest Hills, Glendale, and Queens with comprehensive flood insurance that protects their homes, condos, apartments, and mobile homes. They also offer building, contents, and replacement cost coverage, ensuring their clients are prepared for any eventuality.



About Hughes Insurance

Hughes Insurance is a leading insurance agency with a rich history of serving communities for nearly 50 years. They specialize in providing comprehensive insurance coverage, including flood, homeowner, life, auto, and commercial insurance.