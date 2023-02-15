Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Annuities in Queens and Richmond Hill, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2023 --Annuities are an excellent option for those looking to secure their financial future. In an age when expenses are skyrocketing, having annuities in Queens and Richmond Hill, New York can provide a steady and reliable income stream. Also, the stock market and other investments are riskier, which makes annuities more appealing.



When selecting an annuity, it is essential to understand how they work and the various options available. Usually, they are structured as either fixed-income annuities, variable annuities, or index annuities. Depending on an individual's needs, one of these types may be more advantageous than the other.



Hughes Associates, Inc. is a reliable and trusted source of information and assistance when selecting the best annuity for one's needs. The company boasts experienced and knowledgeable staff who understand the nuances of each annuity type and can help customers make informed decisions.



With years of experience and expertise, Hughes Associates, Inc. can provide clients with the information needed to make sound financial decisions when choosing the best annuity. They assess and evaluate different annuity types, such as fixed and variable annuities, to provide customers with an array of options that fit their individual goals and objectives.



Hughes Associates, Inc. stresses personal customer service to help customers make the most appropriate choices when considering an annuity. They ensure that customers understand the risks and rewards associated with annuities and know all their available options. They wheedle information from customers to determine their financial goals and objectives and help them find the annuity that best suits those needs. The goal is to give customers the information and tools they need to invest smartly in an annuity.



About Hughes Associates, Inc.

Hughes Associates, Inc. has been serving people across Queens, New York, for 40+ years. They offer auto insurance, home insurance, commercial insurance coverage, and more.