Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Both Professional and General Liability Insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York

Every business is vulnerable to claims and litigation. Hence, having liability insurance coverage becomes imperative for all business owners. Whether one is facing disgruntled clients or dissatisfied customers, professional liability insurance would cover both mistakes and negligence of the policyholder, as well as unfinished or incomplete work. Hughes Associates, Inc. offers professional liability insurance coverage based on its clients' specific industries and needs. For instance, while a PR company may need Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance, a medical practice shall require malpractice insurance. With Hughes Associates, Inc.'s assistance, one can competently determine and invest in the type of professional liability insurance that is most valuable for their business.



In addition to professional liability insurance, business owners can also invest in general liability insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York through Hughes Associates, Inc. Such policies will protect the policyholder and their company in case someone claims to have got injured by a broken glass at their restaurant or if a customer at a pack-and-ship company alleges to have fallen after tripping on loose packing peanuts. General liability insurance will also be useful if an auto body shop owner is accused of damaging custom window tint by failing to mask a car properly while repainting it. While diverse companies may need general liability coverage for distinguished scenarios, businesses of all types do benefit from it. General liability insurance from Hughes Associates, Inc protects businesses from third-party claims of bodily injury, personal injury, or property damage.



