Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Budget Friendly Boat Insurance in Queens and College Point, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc. is an independent insurance agency. They offer affordable home, business, and car insurance in Richmond Hill and Howard Beach, New York. Insurance coverage for a watercraft can also be acquired through them.



Whether a person is buying their first boat or has been a boat owner for years, having a proper boat insurance plan in place is extremely important. Even though boat accidents may not occur as frequently as typical car accidents, it is just as crucial to protecting the boat as one would do for their car in the event of a loss. After all, much like a typical four-wheeler, boats are also a costly investment. If a person has financed their loan through a third party rather than paying for it out of their own pockets, the lenders are likely to require boat owners to carry insurance throughout the year.



Without adequate insurance, boat owners could potentially lose their investment in accidents or unfortunate events. It just takes a single major storm to sink a boat. A fire accident can end up burning the boat, or it might even be a vandalism victim. Without an insurance plan, the boat owner would face considerable loss in these situations. To avoid these financial concerns, it is prudent to invest in boat insurance in Queens and College Point, New York through a reliable agency like Hughes Associates, Inc.



If the boat owner injures a passenger or swimmer or damages another boat using theirs, they would be held liable for bodily injury and medical costs. The boat owner may even face litigation during such situations. A boat insurance plan acquired through prominent agencies like Hughes Associates, Inc. tends to cover these expenses and allow the boat owner to ride their beloved watercraft without any worries.



Contact Hughes Associates, Inc at 718-456-8646.



About Hughes Associates, Inc

Hughes Associates, Inc offers personal and business insurance to clients across Queens, New York.