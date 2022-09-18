Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Budget-Friendly Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc. offers a variety of risk management solutions, including cost-effective home, business, life, and car insurance in Queens and Richmond Hill, New York. They cater to both local families and companies. A storm or fire can cause extensive damage to a business. Moreover, in today's litigious world, all enterprises risk getting sued. Investing in a proper business insurance plan is extremely important to handle the financial consequences of these situations. While the specific insurance needs might differ from one business to another, most need specific basic coverage, such as liability insurance and workers' compensation.



General liability insurance protects a business against claims of property damage, bodily injury, or even libel and slander. These plans can cover the fees for attorneys and settlements. It may also pay for the medical expenses incurred by someone who has got hurt on the business premise. On the other hand, workers' compensation plans provide financial compensation to the employees if they injure themselves or suffer from illness due to their work. These plans help employees to pay for medical bills and ongoing care like physical therapy and may even be used to replace their wages.



General liability, workers' compensation, and many other important business insurance coverage options can be acquired through Hughes Associates, Inc. They are one of the most prominent providers of business insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York. Hughes Associates, Inc. keeps the bottom line of their client's business in mind when shopping for business insurance and ensures they need the required coverage without going over the budget. This agency represents top-rated, financially secure companies that are popular for specializing in business insurance. They additionally have spent years underwriting the risks businesses and their owners face and hence have a high degree of expertise in the domain.



Call Hughes Associates, Inc. at 718-456-8646.



About Hughes Associates, Inc.

Hughes Associates, Inc. is a significant insurance agency that caters to people throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.