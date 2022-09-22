Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Comprehensive Car Insurance in Queens and Richmond Hill, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc. is an independent insurance agency that has been offering a variety of risk management solutions for more than forty years. They provide personal and business insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New. Hughes Associates, Inc. carefully analyzes the needs of its clients and subsequently turns to its vast network of carriers to find the perfect insurance plans that can meet those concerns.



Car accidents can cause significant physical injuries and emotional trauma and incur considerable expenses in injury treatment and car repairs. As per the New York laws, any person owning a car should show financial responsibility while driving on the road. This is done by investing in personal injury protection insurance, also called no-fault insurance. Even though the state specifies a minimum auto insurance coverage for all drivers, people need to seek the assistance of reputed insurance agencies like Hughes Associates, Inc. and get the best coverage. In many situations, expenses incurred due to a car accident can be pretty high, and the minimum coverage amount might not be sufficient to cover it.



One needs to carefully consider how much one can afford to pay in the situation of a road mishap. Purchasing a well-rounded car insurance plan can save car owners a reasonable sum of money if they get into a major accident or if something happens to their car. For instance, comprehensive insurance can help them to save money if an expensive part is stolen from their vehicle, and collision coverage can help pay off the repair bills after getting into a fender bender. Hughes Associates, Inc. is a reliable company that can offer a dynamic range of car insurance in Queens and Richmond Hill, New York, based on the specific needs of their clients.



