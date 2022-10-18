Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Comprehensive Car Insurance in Richmond Hill and Howard Beach, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc. is a reliable insurance agency that offers premium plans for home, car, business, and boat insurance in Queens and College Point, New York. Car insurance is among the most prominent risk management solutions that the residents of New York have to invest in. This is a busy and vibrant state, and several hundreds of cars run on its roads. Carrying no-fault insurance is mandatory in New York. If a vehicle owner gets into an accident, this coverage will reimburse for hospital or medical expenses, wage losses from an inability to work, and more. No-fault insurance is meant to cover such costs, no matter who is responsible for the accident. However, it shall not cover the damage to the vehicle. A more comprehensive plan is needed to acquire compensation for car damage repairs.



Two types of liability coverage come under the car insurance plan of all New York residents. The first is property damage liability coverage, which financially safeguards the vehicle owner if they are legally responsible for a covered accident. It covers specific damage they may cause to the property or vehicle of another party. On the other hand, Bodily injury coverage pays for the expenses associated with bodily harm sustained by the other parties. One may acquire personal injury protection that reimburses a portion of wage loss, medical expenses, and essential services incurred due to an accident to eligible injured parties like pedestrians or passengers. Regardless of the specific coverage needs of the vehicle owners, they can explore a dynamic range of insurance plans through Hughes Associates, Inc., and ultimately invest in perfectly tailored car insurance in Richmond Hill and Howard Beach, New York.



