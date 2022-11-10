Hughes Associates, Inc. Offers Cost-Effective Umbrella Insurance in Ridgewood and Queens, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc. has provided risk management solutions to people across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut since 1967. They offer a truly dynamic range of insurance policies. Starting from car and business insurance to home and life insurance in College Point and Queens, New York, people can acquire most of the important insurance coverage needed by them through Hughes Associates, Inc. Over the decades; this company has consistently managed to progress and evolve to meet the needs of its clients. They provide high-quality insurance policies, personal care, and attention, which has enabled Hughes Associates, Inc. to build a stellar reputation in the industry. Being a family-owned and operated insurance agency, they understand the importance of earning trust by developing and nurturing relationships.



The customer-centric approach maintained by Hughes Associates, Inc. makes sure that each of the solutions they offer addresses their clients' specific risks and concerns. By customizing a loss prevention plan based on individual client needs, the professionals of this agency avoid unnecessary costs while delivering solid protection against life's unexpected moments. Through them, people can invest in comprehensive yet budget-friendly umbrella insurance in Ridgewood and Queens, New York.



Hughes Associates, Inc. is not tied to a specific insurance carrier or limited to only one company's insurance products. Being an independent insurance agency, they provide options from the most respected insurance carriers in the United States. Hughes Associates, Inc. agents take time to listen to the concerns of each client. They subsequently analyze those needs and turn to their vast network of carriers to find the best insurance coverage option. These agents understand each policy's strengths and limits, which puts them in the perfect position to identify the ideal one for each client capably.



About Hughes Associates, Inc.

Hughes Associates, Inc. has been providing insurance policies to people across Forest Hills, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Ridgewood areas of Queens, New York, for more than four decades.