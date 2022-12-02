Hughes Associates, Inc Offers Custom Professional Liability Insurance in Queens and Middle Village, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency that offers risk management policies for many reputed insurance carriers. They offer a wide range of comprehensive and cost-effective car, life, business, and homeowners insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York.



All modern businesses must have proper insurance coverage to protect their venture. Commercial and professional liability insurance is two of the most prominent business insurance coverage options. Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy covers third-party liabilities arising from various business operations, such as a third-party getting injured by a broken glass bottle at a liquor store or getting their custom window tint damaged by an auto body shop while repairing it. This policy protects a business against third-party claims of bodily injury, personal injury, or property damage. On the other hand, a professional liability insurance policy is meant to cover the mistakes or negligence of a business. It can significantly help them if they face disgruntled clients or dissatisfied customers.



Hughes Associates, Inc is among the most reputed providers of general and professional liability insurance in Queens and Middle Village, New York. Their team tries to provide each client with well-rounded insurance plans that are specific to their industry. No matter whether one runs a PR firm that needs Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance or has a medical practice that needs malpractice insurance, the team of Hughes Associates, Inc can help clients to avail best-in-class coverage for their business.



A combination of general and professional liability coverage is called business liability insurance, and such policies are also provided by Hughes Associates, Inc. They also offer policies related to employee benefits, which include worker's compensation, annuities, group life and health, short- and long-term disability insurance, vision and dental plans, as well as IRAs.



