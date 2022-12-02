Hughes Associates, Inc Offers Dynamic Homeowners Insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc. has more than four decades of experience providing premium risk management solutions to families and businesses. Through them, people can easily invest in a budget-friendly car, life, home, and professional liability insurance in Queens and Middle Village, New York. Being an independent insurance agency, Hughes Associates, Inc provides their clients with an expansive range of policy options from varied insurance carriers.



A lot of mishaps can happen in one's home. The kitchen may get damaged severely due to a fire accident; a roof can get damaged as a tree falls on it during a storm; important possession of the homeowners might experience water damage due to a burst pipe, and so on. Moreover, a house may even get ransacked by thieves. These unfortunate situations would ultimately create a substantial financial burden for the homeowners. Paying for home repairs or replacing important furniture and appliances would be highly costly. To safeguard themselves from these costs, homeowners should have a proper insurance plan in place.



A good homeowner's insurance policy shall protect their home and possessions in case of damage or loss due to theft, fire, or vandalism. It might also cover cases of liability or bodily damage. Even though it is not required by law to have home insurance in New York, mortgage companies often need people to purchase this coverage before approving their loan. People buying a co-op or condo in New York will have to purchase insurance for their units separately.



Hughes Associates, Inc. is among the most reputed providers of homeowners insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York. Their team ensures that each client has adequate coverage based on their specific risks. They make clients aware of specific policy limits and even offer additional endorsements if necessary.



Call Hughes Associates, Inc at 718-456-8646.



About Hughes Associates, Inc

Hughes Associates, Inc provides insurance policies to people across Forest Hills, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Ridgewood areas of Queens, New York.