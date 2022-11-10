Hughes Associates Inc Offers Life Insurance in College Point and Queens, NY

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2022 --Hughes Associates, Inc is an experienced provider of risk management solutions. They have provided car, business, home, life, and umbrella insurance in Ridgewood and Queens, New York for over four decades.



The death of a family member can take a toll on a person's emotional well-being. This overwhelming situation worsens if the deceased loved one is responsible for the family's financial stability. Financial issues are the last thing a family needs during a loss. But unfortunately, the bills do not stop coming after the death of the family's breadwinner. Making the mortgage payments, paying the college fees, and more become an enormous burden in this situation. Hence, for the security of the financial future of their family, people must invest in a life insurance plan. Life insurance allows the surviving family members to heal from the loss without worrying about financial issues. It not only aids in paying for immediate expenses but can also help bear the burden of long-term costs, like mortgage payments.



Hughes Associates, Inc. is one of the most trusted providers of life insurance in College Point and Queens, New York. Through them, people can invest in a wide range of life insurance coverage options, such as permanent life, universal life, whole life, and term life insurance. Each of these policies has its distinctive features and advantages. For example, term life insurance policies are often secured to cover loan debt installments and hence provide focused protection for a specific period. On the other hand, permanent and/or universal life insurance policies come with build a cash value feature with a guaranteed minimum return. Hence, the policyholder can borrow money against the policy's cash value in the future. Hughes Associates, Inc agents help their clients identify the perfect life insurance policy based on their specific needs.



