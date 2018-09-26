Hughes Associates, Inc. Promises Great Coverage on Their Life Insurance in Richmond Hill and Glendale New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --Hughes Associates, Inc. is a well-known insurance company that offers the best insurance protection for the individuals located in and around New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The company has been established in the year 1967, and since then it has been offering such services. It is one of the most reliable insurance companies which aims to bring the clients the best insurance policies.



The company's customer-centric approach promises that each solution that the company offers addresses the precise risks of the clients. By customizing a loss prevention plan based on individual client requirement, the professionals at Hughes Associates, Inc. avoid unnecessary costs and coverage while offering protection against the unexpected moments of life.



It is quite hard to find the right life insurance in Richmond Hill and Glendale New York as it is a lengthy process. Hughes Associates, Inc. helps in simplifying the process by offering competitive quotations based on an individual basis. The company comes up with a variety of options for the car owners so that they can easily find the cheapest car insurance that can match their specific requirements.



As an Independent Agency, Hughes Associates, Inc. has tie-ups with numerous insurance providers. Many companies are there that offer discounts when one buys both life and business insurance in Queens and Richmond Hill New York from the company. The extraordinarily trained and knowledgeable agents at Hughes Associates, Inc. assist customers to deal with the various options and get solutions that can look after them while offering the best possible charges. Thus, to enjoy exceptional coverage at competitive rates with Hughes Associates, Inc.; one can immediately call the company at 718-497-5943, 718-456-8646 or 516-354-2171.



About Hughes Associates, Inc.

Hughes Associates, Inc. is a renowned independent insurance agency that provides a vast range of insurance policies for the residents in and around New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.