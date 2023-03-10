Hughes Associates, Inc Provides a Dynamic Range of Homeowners Insurance in Richmond Hill and Middle Village, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --Hughes Associates, Inc offers risk management policies to both families and businesses. They offer car, home, and general liability insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York. Buying a house can be an incredible accomplishment. But it also is a big responsibility. Homeowners must proactively keep this expensive asset safe and invest in insurance. Disasters and other unexpected losses can occur at any time. Homeowner's insurance plans are required to reduce the financial burden of the policyholder in case something happens to their home. Paying for the repair expenses in case their house gets damaged due to a fire or tornado can majorly deplete a homeowner's finances. However, anyone with home insurance coverage wouldn't have to deal with such expenses. In addition to the main dwelling, home insurance plans may cover detached structures, like a garage, sheds, fences, the dog house, and more.



Liability Coverage is among the key reasons a homeowner cannot afford to miss out on home insurance. It can cost them tens of thousands of dollars or more in medical bills in case a third party gets injured on their premises, and the homeowner might be held liable. Home insurance would protect the homeowner from expensive lawsuits that could arise from instances like a dog bite injury to a visitor.



Hughes Associates, Inc. Insurance Agency is among the most reliable providers of homeowners insurance in Richmond Hill and Middle Village, New York. In addition, to offer a variety of home insurance plans, they can even review the clients' existing homeowner's insurance policies to identify gaps and provide relevant recommendations. Being an independent insurance agency, Hughes Associates, Inc. has access to a vast network of superior insurance carriers specializing in property insurance for homeowners, rental property owners, and people who rent their primary residence.



Give Hughes Associates, Inc a call at 718-456-8646.



About Hughes Associates, Inc

Hughes Associates, Inc offers various insurance policies to families and business owners across College Point, Far Rockaway, Maspeth, Arverne, Richmond Hill, and Woodhaven.