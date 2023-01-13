Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class business insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York. Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses.



Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including commercial auto insurance, professional liability insurance, property and casualty insurance, and more. Commercial auto insurance provides coverage for accidents involving business-related vehicles and trailers. On the other hand, Professional Liability Insurance offers coverage for negligence claims made against a business. Property and casualty insurance is meant to protect a business from unforeseen financial losses due to weather-related damages, natural disasters, and other perils. Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can even invest in Business Owners Policy (BOP) that covers liability and property damage and is designed to provide comprehensive coverage to protect a business from financial losses. Even a worker's compensation policy that protects the employees in case they get injured on the job can be availed through this agency. Hughes Associates Inc. is particularly popular for offering affordable general liability insurance in Queens and Forest Hills, New York. Their expert team of insurance agents goes through the needs and budget constraints of the clients, and offers them business insurance solutions tailored to their needs.



Being an independent insurance agency, Hughes Associates Inc has access to premium coverage options offered by some of the nation's leading insurance carriers. This allows them to provide clients with dependable coverage at affordable prices. Whether one runs a marketing business that requires Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance or has a medical practice that needs malpractice insurance, the team of Hughes Associates, Inc can help them identify and invest in the ideal coverage for their concerns.



For more details on the business insurance plans offered by Hughes Associates, Inc, people can call 718-456-8646.



About Hughes Associates, Inc.

Hughes Associates, Inc. has been serving people across Queens, New York, for 40+ years. They offer auto insurance, home insurance, commercial insurance coverage, and more.