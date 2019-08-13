Hughes Associates Offers Comprehensive and Affordable Commercial Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven New York

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2019 --Hughes Associates is an extremely prominent insurance agency that mainly caters to the people of New York. This insurance agency has been providing premium risk management solutions to both individuals and businesses of the region for more than four long decades. The Hughes Associates subsequently offers unparalleled services to their discerning clients, when it comes to enabling them to enjoy an extensive range of coverage options. This company insurance agency is renowned for providing people the most well-rounded and affordable plans for automobile, commercial, as well as homeowners insurance in Queens and Howard Beach New York.



Being an independent insurance agency, Hughes Associates gives superior priority to the need and concerns of their clients above all. They are not associated with any single insurance carrier, and therefore do not have to limit their products to just a few risk management solutions. Hughes Associates strives to ensure that its clients get the opportunity to enjoy insurance plans belonging to some of the leading insurance carriers of the country. This agency is subsequently able to provide their discerning clients with comprehensive insurance solutions at the lowest price possible.



In addition to severing numerous individual clients, Hughes Associates also offers the absolute best in class commercial insurance in Queens and Woodhaven New York. The wide range of risk management solutions provided by this company is one of their most significant advantages. This agency works towards making sure that their clients can enjoy adequate coverage and protection for any kind of risks that they might come across. The staff of this agency is known to be extremely well-trained, and their proactive approach towards client servicing is one of the hallmarks of this enterprise.



To contact the Hughes Associates people can give them a call at 718-497-5943, 718-456-8646 or 516-354-2171.



About Hughes Associates

Hughes Associates is an independent insurance agency that provides their services to both individuals and companies throughout Queens, New York, as well as its nearby areas.