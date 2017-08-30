Hughes Insurance Adds New Coverage Option in the Form of Flood Insurance in Far Rockaway and Howard Beach

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --Hughes Insurance has launched a new commercial program for flood insurance in Far Rockaway and Howard Beach that addresses many of the critical coverage needs in the market place today. The new program enables insurers to set their limits of insurance and provide optional coverage for risks, including certain types of property damage to basements, business interruption, and costs to adhere to building code changes. The coverage can be based on the actual cash value of replacement cost value. The coverage has been determined by the actual cash value or replacement cost value.



"Recovering from a flood can be a major challenge for business because expenses can quickly escalate out of control. But underwriting commercial flood coverage is still new to many insurers, and they don't have the tools needed to cover and price the wide range of risks that businesses face," said one of the agents at Hughes Insurance. "The idea behind the launch of this new program is to help insurers address complex coverage needs and achieve profitable growth in commercial flood insurance."



"The market for property insurance is highly competitive, and with an increased awareness of the potentially disastrous effects from the peril of flood, insurers will have the tools to offer more robust protections to their policyholders, added the expert.



The risk factor varies from one home to another. Not all residential units face the same risks. Similarly, all policies are not the same. Every policy comes with specific coverage limits for a wide variety of items. At Hughes Insurance, the expert agents can review one's existing flood insurance policy to discover any policy limits that could adversely affect one's family in the event of a loss.



About Hughes Associates, Inc

Hughes Associates, Inc has more than 40+ years' experience in meeting the insurance needs of clients. They know what questions to ask in order to offer a product that delivers solid risk management while avoiding the 'extras' that add cost but little, if any, additional value.