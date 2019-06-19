London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --HULT Private Capital takes center stage today as a boutique firm spread internationally across four offices and over 60 employees. An interview with Lewis Hill of HULT Private Capital reports interesting trends in investing.



Core values including integrity, honesty, and trust have been the core drivers behind HULT Private Capital's VIP approach to private equity from the moment their doors opened back in 2008.



It's this adherence to quality of mission; to well-calculated, risk positive investments that elevate their efforts. It's the reason why both founders, Lewis Hill and John Williams, have been able to achieve great returns during the European financial collapse of the last decade.



At HULT Private Capital, investments cover: bank guaranteed investments, UK property, loan notes, food commodities and energy. Think of them as the complete solution to all financial planning needs, with a number of FCA programs.



The HULT Private Capital Difference



At HULT Private Capital, it's the value of a relationship that's put on a pedestal. Investments are by invitation only — based on a level of trust, transparency, and honesty. They work towards the long-term of both firm and client goals with a focus on investing across industry verticals. Additionally, these industries are primarily dominated by tangible assets; capable of providing stable cash returns over time.



HULT operates two types of investments: alternative asset secured or bank guaranteed.



The latter involves UAE bank-backed investments, with holdings capable of performing from upwards of 5%. Alternative assets, on the other hand, may not provide the same like for like but they do have the potential to perform upwards of 8-12% per annum, if not more.



In an interview with Lewis Hill of HULT Private Capital he provides depth into why investors are opting for secured, bank governed and alternative investments: "Investors no longer want the typical. Innovation is "key". The standard cookie cutter approach is dead, which is why we have seen a huge uptake in our Secure Alternative investments, Property Loan Notes and Banked guaranteed holdings. 2019/2020 is set to be our biggest year yet and rightly so, seeing that most HNW investor's preferred option is to work along side responsible and internationally recognised firms, that have a solid track record.'



From limited partnership interest to direct investment portfolio monitoring services, HULT caters offerings to the needs of mid-tier investors and high net worth clients.



Passionate About Sustainability



In support of conservation and environmental management, HULT has partnered with a number of multi-stakeholder groups in tackling some of the world's most pressing issues. The success they envision for clients and business in the future is about what they do as global citizens today.



Setting Clients Up for a Better Retirement



HULT Private Capital believes in bettering the retirement possibilities of their clients. They work with clients to build out a retirement plan that's both understood and geared towards the right investments for your specific needs.



A Step Above the Competition

Clients have a choice when it comes to not only the investments they make but the firm managing them. Over the last decade, HULT has proven to be one of the best, most reliable investment houses across Europe and the UAE.



They have outshone competitors, like FJP Investment, and partnered with affiliates of the highest esteem. These affiliates include: Barclays, Zurich, Coutts, Aviva, Santander, and bradesco — to name just a few.



For more information visit https://www.hultprivatecapital.com and https://www.hultprivatecapital.com/what-we-do/.



About HULT Private Capital

HULT Private Capital's team is spread across offices in Munich, London, Dubai, and Hong Kong. HULT's partners have merged methods and built an internationally-recognized boutique firm with over 340 million(£) assets under management. They understand that investors are no longer after the typical, making their experience in the alternative investment market and fund creation prime for providing atypical solutions.



