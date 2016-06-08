BeautyClick Aiming to Become the Most Trustworthy Human Hair Weave Supplier in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --BeautyClick is an online supplier of quality virgin hair extensions online. The company has risen to become a reckoning force in the hair and beauty industry within the region. They offer Peruvian and Indian human hair bundles for sale in different colors, lengths and styles.



According to BeautyClick's founder and chairman, Jesper Drescher, there was a huge gap for human hair weaves in Kenya. Most women couldn't find convenient places to buy human hair extensions and be guaranteed of unmatched quality. BeautyClick was introduced to change this completely.



The online based business works with top hairdressers in Kenya like Farouk Jannedy, Felix Waithaka, just to name a few. The company has been in the business for almost a year now and taken tremendous steps to build their relationship with hairdressers.



With a network of over 500 hairdressers and beauty professionals in Kenya, BeautyClick is aiming to become the most trustworthy supplier of 100% natural human hair bundles in the country. Weaving technicians in the country have recommended their products. They are among the few suppliers of quality Peruvian and Indian hair that can be colored, straightened and treated just like natural hair.



Farouk Jannedy, one of the top hair stylists in Kenya, highly recommends the brand to his clients. "I have bought BeautyClick hair and used it on my clients. They loved it and that's why I will keep recommending the product" says Farouk. Farouk recently took part in the Kenya Hair and Beauty Contest Awards and took first position. He is famously known for his exceptional weaving and makeup techniques.



BeautyClick has invested in a fully functional online shop where customers can buy human hair bundles by placing their orders online and having them delivered to their preferred location. The online shop is very user friendly and the simple interface makes it possible for clients to place orders. The company also has a Facebook page and Instagram page that customers can use to connect with them and check out pictures of their hairstyles.



About BeautyClick Human Hair Weaves

BeautyClick's human hair extensions are available in Peruvian, Indian and Brazilian origins. Interested buyers can visit the online store http://www.beautyclick.co.ke to place orders or call them on 0700552456