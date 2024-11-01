McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2024 --There are many situations that some would refer to as gross, but one of the worst is dealing with human waste cleanup in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and the surrounding areas. Whether it is a small cleanup, or from a major sewer backup, the team at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia can help clean and disinfect the area to return it to normal. Human waste cleanup necessarily means it is a biohazard situation, and the proper protective equipment needs to be used along with keeping untrained people away from the situation until it has been resolved. When clients have human waste cleanup such as from sewer backups or other issues, be sure to contact their team right away.



While sewer backups are rare, they do happen, and there are several causes for this. One of the most common reasons is clogged or blocked pipes. This can happen from a variety of substances, such as oil or grease poured down a kitchen sink drain, or even tree roots breaking through a sewer line and causing a blockage. Sometimes heavy rainfall can inundate a sewer system and lead to sewage backup.



Backups like this can also happen with municipal sewer systems. No matter if it happens in the city or in the country, there are health risks that need to be kept in mind. Property damage is likely with human waste cleanup, and it is important to deal with the damage quickly to prevent mold growth as well. Having a professional team perform the cleanup ensures adequate cleaning and that areas and steps will not be missed.



Handling biohazard waste is something most people are not professionally trained for. There are health and safety concerns that a trained team can keep in mind. They use advanced cleaning techniques, as well as cleaning chemicals to ensure all traces of human waste have been cleaned. Along with the proper cleaning, their team also has a variety of approaches to handle deodorization. Moreover, adherence to the proper regulations for handling and disposing of biohazard waste is important as well.



Most have dealt with small, personal cleaning issues, but larger scale issues involving human waste cleanup in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and the surrounding areas, is best left to a professional team like that of T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia. The sooner that clients call their team when an issue like this happens, the sooner that they can arrive and prevent damage and get the property back to habitability.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz. After retiring from the force, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard industry for over a decade. Matt has been featured on the A&E show Hoarders on multiple episodes. When customers call T.A.C.T. they can be assured they are working with a well-trained, compassionate, and trustworthy company. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.