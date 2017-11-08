Humble and Rich Launches Balenciaga Collection in Online Boutique

Acton, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --For individuals who are into fashion, particularly luxury fashion, an online catalog or boutique is like a portal to the wonderland. It makes any shopping experience easier and more convenient. Humble and Rich is an online boutique which caters to men and women of all sort. They provide a span of choices for the customers and serve as inspiration board for those who are in the process of working for their dreams motivated by the many luxury items.



There is a growing number of luxury brands that have emerged through time, but Balenciaga has stood its ground and withstood all adversities in the fashion scene. For this, the brand has earned the respect and admiration of the public. Humble and Rich believes in the uncompromising integrity and standards of Balenciaga, thereby launching its collection of Balenciaga pieces in the website.



The items you will see from the website include the brand's go-to sneakers, sandals, and boots. Women who love to power dress will definitely find great products from Humble and Rich's feature of pumps, fab sunglasses, and other statement accessories, as well as, cozy coats and jackets. What more is the wide array of fashionable Balenciaga bags available in different colors, size, and shape, each with its own personality to match yours.



A representative from Humble and Rich, on the welcomed addition of Balenciaga products in the boutique, said: "We recognize the role of Balenciaga in advancing the world of luxury in fashion and in empowering women through its products. With our desire to bring the glamour of luxury products to women from anywhere around the world, we strive to expand our site this time featuring the established international brand, Balenciaga."



About Balenciaga

Balenciaga is a brainchild of Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917. The brand was founded in Spain in the said year, and was established in Paris in 1937. The brand is known for its use of innovative fabrics and distinguished techniques, which are fundamental in creating elegant and classic pieces ideal for the modern women.



The founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga, was likewise adored by other designers like Coco Chanel, Hurbert de Givenchy, and Christian Dior, who referred to the Spanish designer as "the master of us all." The French luxury house has attracted several customers from both the entertainment and fashion industry and dressed celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner, and Sienna Miller. It has also landed on the covers of several upscale fashion magazines.



Browsing and shopping for Balenciaga items has never been this convenient. It does not matter where you are at the moment, your favorite Balenciaga piece could be yours in any minute. Check out Humble and Rich and experience a luxury shopping experience that is one for the book.



For more information, visit https://boutique.humbleandrich.com/.