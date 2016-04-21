Humble Ground TV to Release First Episode in Rockumentary Series

Ojai, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Humble Ground, a rockumentary series that provides community connection through music, has finished the production of the first episode in the series: Ventura California. Designed to introduce viewers to fantastic artists and their hometowns, Humble Ground will bring interesting locations through the perspective of working artists to the forefront of the documentary series.



"There are many perspectives when revealing information about a town," said Mark David McKinnis, Executive Producer of McKinnis Entertainment. "This documentary series aims to get an inside look at each community from a successful music artist's perspective. Spread the word, and tune in for our first episode later this month."



Produced by McKinnis Entertainment, LLC, Ventura California will be hosted by native Scotty Morris of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and presented by SolarVibe, setting an exciting precedent for a fantastic series.



McKinnis comes with 25+ years of experience in video production and refinement.



For more information, visit: http://www.humbleground.tv/



Mark David Mc Kinnis

310-923-8514

MarkDavid@McKinnis.TV