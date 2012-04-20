HUNDREDS of Historic Photos for Sale Through the Josephine County Historical Society

Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2012 --The Josephine County Historical Society has hundreds of catalogued photo files, and more in the process of being sorted, which are available for purchase at nominal cost.



These historic records of our early discoverers and settlers make great wall displays when framed, and cover everything from gold panning, dredging, arrastras, and mines to railroads, historic buildings, sites and signs, towns, dams, bridges, ferries, sawmills, pioneer families and schools.



“We keep history alive for the coming generations,” stated Gary Swanson, Josephine County Historical Society Board Development Director.



They are available through several different mediums and various sizes; printed black & white photos, mailed to you on a disc or emailed. Most of the catalogue is available for viewing online, and can be ordered and paid for online, or you can print out an order form to send with your check. Shipping is free. These historic photos can be viewed at the Josephine County Historical Society's website.