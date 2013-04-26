Hundreds of Men Walk a Mile in High Heels in Silicon Valley

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --Public officials, businessmen and students “stepped-up” and walked in women’s high heel shoes through Downtown San José to raise awareness regarding the issue of sexual assault in our community. The YWCA Silicon Valley Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® takes a light-hearted approach to the very serious issue of sexual assault and calls attention to these staggering statistics, 1 out of every 6 American women and 1 out of every 33 American men has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.



For more than a decade, hundreds of men have participated in the YWCA Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® to show their support for survivors of sexual assault and heighten awareness regarding this taboo issue. This year’s YWCA Walk a Mile event was led by honorary co-chairs Jeff Rosen, (District Attorney of Santa Clara County), Chuck Reed (Mayor, City of San José) Larry Esquivel (Acting Police Chief, City of San José), William McDonald (Fire Chief, City of San Josè), and Pete Decena (Police Chief, San Josè State University Police Chief). County of Santa Clara Supervisors, corporations, such as Lockheed Martin Space Systems and students from San José State University were among the hundreds of men walking in high-heels to raise awareness and funds to assist in supporting the YWCA Silicon Valley Rape Crisis Center.



About YWCA Silicon Valley

For more than 108 years of service, the mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley has remained steadfast to empower women, children and their families, and to eliminate racism, hatred, and prejudice. The YWCA Silicon Valley helps more than 10,000 survivors of sexual violence each year. From counseling to advocacy the YWCA services provides survivors and their families through the devastating ordeal.



We also provide a broad range of services that transform the lives of a diverse community. Each year, our programs serve over 18,000 individuals in the areas of Rape Crisis, Domestic Violence, Counseling and Youth and Child services. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Josè, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.